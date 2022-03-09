Masonville residents will decide in November whether the highway superintendent should be appointed or remain an elected office.
The Masonville Town Board voted on March 1 to place the question on the ballot. Local Law #2 was approved by the board after a public hearing garnered one response in opposition, Masonville Town Supervisor Betty Scott said.
“The feeling of the board is that it should be up to the public to decide whether it should be an appointed position or not,” Scott said.
The law would abolish the elected superintendent of highway position and replace it with an appointed position beginning Jan. 1, 2024. It would be a four-year position. Current Highway Superintendent Rodney Wagner’s term expires Dec. 31, 2023. The law, which can be found on the town’s website, states the appointed highway superintendent must live in the town of Masonville, and will perform all of the duties the current elected official performs. The law would give the town board more oversight of the highway superintendent’s position.
The local law was introduced after residents raised concerns about the town board not having oversight of the position after a situation occurred last year, Scott said.
Former Masonville Highway Superintendent Charles L. Smith II was arrested last August in the town of Fallsburg and charged with second-degree burglary and petit larceny, according to the town of Fallsburg Police Department. He was accused of driving a truck belonging to the town of Masonville Highway Department to a Fallsburg residence, from which he allegedly stole property, according to Fallsburg police.
Scott said the boardroom was packed with residents at a meeting after the arrest was made public. Many residents asked whether the town could fire Smith, she said.
“The board has no control over an elected official and we can’t suspend them,” she said. “We told them ‘you’re his boss, we’re not.’”
If residents want the town board to be the boss, they will vote in favor of the law. If they want to be the boss, they will oppose the law, she said.
“We’ll support whatever the residents want,” she said.
The election will be held Nov. 8.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.