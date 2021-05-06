Master Gardeners to hold annual plant sale in Cooperstown

The Master Gardeners of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Otsego County will hold their annual plant sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 29, at the Cornell Cooperative Extension Education and Outreach Center at 123 Lake Street in Cooperstown.
Because of COVID-19, shoppers will be required to check in, wear face masks and maintain social distancing. A limited number of buyers will be allowed into the sale area at one time. There will be no early preview of plants offered, according to a media release.
Perennials, annuals, vegetables, and herbs which are known to grow well locally will be featured, including selections with a low-grazing preference by deer. The majority of plants have been started by Master Gardener volunteers who have cultivated "unusual, hardy, and some hard-to-find selections, including heirloom and blight-resistant tomato varieties," the release said. Master Gardeners will also offer hand-dug perennials that have been bare-rooted and repotted in sterile potting mix.
Master Gardeners will answer questions and to assist in plant selections. Customers are encouraged to bring boxes to carry home purchases. Cash or checks are preferred, although credit cards will be accepted. For more information and continuing updates on plants offered, visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/OMG-Plant-Sale. Gardeners may also leave questions for a volunteer response at 607-547-2536, ext. 228.
Proceeds from the sale will benefit educational outreach of the Master Gardeners Volunteer Program of Otsego County and the Grow with CCE Campaign, a comprehensive site designed to “Create a Place for Learning through Gardening.” To learn more about the project, visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/grow-with-cce.
The Farmers’ Museum Heritage Plant Sale will take place at the same time, next door.
