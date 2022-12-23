Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the selection of 221 educators to the New York State Master Teacher Program, a professional network of public school teachers “with a passion for inspiring the next generation of STEM leaders,” according to a media release from Hochul’s office. The educators will join the network of master teachers, created in 2013, bringing the total number of selected teachers across the state to more than 1,600.
Several teachers at schools across the region were selected. A complete list can be seen at https://tinyurl.com/38xkjk5c
“Our teachers are the driving force behind New York’s leading education system, and continued investment in our world-class teachers is crucial in the development of our State’s future leaders,” Hochul said in the release. “I’m proud to announce the expansion of the Master Teacher network and the open application for the next round of STEM teachers and counselors. New York is home to many talented teachers and we owe an enormous debt of gratitude to educators across our state.”
According to the release, the 221 master teachers “are dedicated professionals who teach science, technology, computer science, robotics, coding, engineering, math, and integrated STEM courses across grades K-12 including Advanced Placement, Honors, and Regents levels.” The new members add 26 new school districts with a master teacher among their faculty.
The incoming group of master teachers includes 156 teachers with multiple teaching certifications, 38 certified in special education, and 18 teachers certified in technology education who are offering various courses in engineering design and development, computer aided design, and automation and robotics. The selected master teachers have been teaching for an average of 14 years. More than 68 percent have been in the classroom for more than ten years, and 24 percent have been teaching for more than 20 years, the release said. The 221 teachers represent 143 school districts.
In nine regions across the state, the Master Teacher Program is hosted at a SUNY campus. SUNY Oneonta and Binghamton University are partner campuses for teachers from Chenango, Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie counties.
Throughout their four-year participation in the program, master teachers:
• Receive a $15,000 stipend annually;
• Engage in peer mentoring and intensive content-oriented professional development opportunities throughout the academic year;
• Work closely with pre-service and early career teachers to foster a supportive environment for the next generation of STEM teachers; and
• Attend required regional meetings at their SUNY campus, participate in and lead several professional development sessions each year.
