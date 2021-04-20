Mattice named city administrator

The city of Oneonta engineer soon will put on a larger hat, based on Common Council action Tuesday, April 20, to appoint a city administrator to handle city operations.
Gregory Mattice will start July 1 as city administrator pursuant to the Oneonta City Charter at a base annual salary of $110,000. Mattice, who has been city engineer about six years, will be hired under a two-year contract, according to Mayor Gary Herzig.
“Greg has done an outstanding job as city engineer,” Herzig said. “He’s ready to take his leadership to the next level.”
During a meeting on Zoom, the council also authorized the mayor to execute an employment agreement, subject to review by the city attorney. The city administrator position carries many duties formerly described under the city manager job, a change that was approved by the council last year, Herzig said.
Mattice’s appointment comes after an internal search during which four candidates were interviewed, Herzig said Tuesday afternoon. Supervising the city staff is among the city administrator’s responsibilities, the mayor said during the meeting, and Mattice’s “first tough assignment” will be to hire the next city engineer.
Mattice told council members he appreciated their trust and the opportunity to continue moving the city forward. Given his experience in working with the city and its staff, he said he felt comfortable with “a little different challenge” in his next role.
“It’s a great place to work, and that’s, you know, a big part of why I was interested in the job, because I feel we can make a lot of progress,” Mattice said. “It’s obviously very exciting for me.”
Herzig said that last autumn, the council tweaked the city manager job, which was amended in the city charter. Under the modification, the council retains “a little more authority” and remains more informed about daily operations than in a city-manager system, the mayor said.
The change reflects that in smaller cities, like Oneonta, people like to have council members be involved in operations more than happened in a conventional city-manager arrangement, Herzig said.
The city had mixed results with city managers since voters approved adding the position in the charter.
In other business during the meeting:
• Dr. Diane Georgeson, city health officer, gave an update on the impact of COVID-19 at global, national and local levels. The region is “kind of holding steady,” she said, but Otsego County remains considered at “very high risk” with needs continuing for vaccines and safety precautions.
• Herzig asked for a minute of silence in honor of Albert Colone, who died last week. Colone was integral to the local start of the Soccer Hall of Fame, and he later was a co-founder and co-facilitator of the Greater Oneonta Economic Development Council. “Al was a big idea person,” the mayor said, and the city has “lost a true friend.”
• The council authorized the mayor to sign a contract with Friends of Recovery of Delaware and Otsego Counties, Oneonta, for provision of youth services associated with operating the city’s Teen Center program from May 1, 2021, through April 30, 2026, in the amount of $13,500 for 2021, and for the amounts appropriated in the 2022-26 adopted budgets, subject to review by the city attorney.
• The council appointed Timothy Cuozzo to the position of civilian dispatcher with the Oneonta Police Department at a base annual salary of $31,767, effective April 21.
• The council authorized acceptance of a gift of $875 from Margery Merzig to be used to install a decorative fence and gate within Wilber Park.
• Council members approved other fiscal matters and heard updates on city projects.
