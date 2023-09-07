A Maui wildfire fundraiser will be held Sunday, Sept. 10, at the Grand and Glorious Garage Sale at booth #18 in Neahwa Park in Oneonta.
According to a media release, an array of items will be for sale and people can donate whatever they wish. Funds will go to a Maui family that has taken in several families impacted by the recent wildfire in Lahaina who lost their homes or their jobs.
"As the shock wears off and donations start to dwindle, it is more important than ever to send desperately needed funds," organizer Su Yates said. Yates said she lived in Hawaii for many years and "assures donors the money is going to a trustworthy source, close family friends, who can distribute the funds directly to those they know who are struggling."
