Oneonta mayoral candidates Len Carson and Mark Drnek said Friday that running for mayor is a lot of hard work, but rewarding.
Drnek, who represents the Eighth Ward on Common Council and is running on the Democratic line, said he enjoyed traveling to different wards throughout the city to talk about the issues facing residents. He said he also liked learning about the different wards and the demographics that make up those wards.
For example, the Fifth and Sixth wards don't have a lot of short term rentals, which allows residents to "watch each others families grow up and be part of a neighborhood," he said. "I've loved meeting residents."
Carson, who represents the Fifth Ward on Common Council and is running on the Republican line, also said he enjoyed meeting people and listening to their concerns while campaigning. He said he was able to help some residents with their concerns right away by giving them the right department number to call at city hall. He said he took a notebook with him to write down residents concerns and suggestions on how to make the city better and if elected mayor, he plans to have a "coffee hour with the mayor once a month to hear residents concerns."
Drnek, who is an illustrator and owner of Sweet Home Productions, said he and his wife moved to Oneonta 38 years ago because of the location and the fact that the city had two colleges, which meant new ideas. He said he also "moved here because of the geography. I could go fishing and hiking." As time went on, he said he realized the people were the best asset Oneonta has.
Drnek's goal as mayor is to "bring 1,000 people with jobs to live here," and said marketing Oneonta's strengths — quality of live, nice environment, culture, quality education, entertainment — to potential residents is crucial.
"Our quality of life is as good as it gets," he said. "My goal supports recreation, entertainment, education and beyond."
At the same time, he said the city needs to solve its housing issue. Carson agreed, and said he looked forward to hearing what ideas the new housing commission has to address the issue.
Carson, co-owner of DC Marketing with his wife, said he also supported trying to get more younger people to move to the city or stay in Oneonta after graduating from SUNY Oneonta or Hartwick College.
"I love the diversity of the people in the city," Carson said. "I have noticed more new people in the city and more young people and young families."
He said these new people are starting small businesses, and he liked their entrepreneurship. At the same time, he said he went to several small business while campaigning and was told that he "was the first or second politician that had ever stepped foot in their store. We need to represent everyone in the city."
Carson said he would like to see more public/private partnerships to revitalize downtown, the Market Street area, Water Street area and the railyards. He said the proposed zoning code changes will help facilitate development. He said he would like to see the city promote its baseball history better. He also said the city's cultural arts including the Catskill Symphony Orchestra and physical arts should be promoted more to tourists, and he look forward to what ideas the new arts commission has to promote art installations in the city's parks.
Carson, who served in the U.S. Air Force and Oneonta Fire Department, is not related to Alexander F. Carson, who was mayor of Oneonta from 1943 to 1951.
Drnek said he would like to see Market Street designated as the entertainment section of the city. During the mayoral debate he suggested turning the former Stella Luna restaurant into a children's museum and wanted more arts venues developed along the street. He said he was also in favor of refurbishing the Oneonta Theatre.
"The Oneonta Theatre is so unique in its history," he said. "I loved the Oneonta Theatre. It has so much potential and could be a drawing card to the city."
He said the city would need to figure out parking issues if the theater reopens. He said by designating Market Street as the entertainment area of the city, that would keep the business district on Main Street intact. He said he recently visited Little Falls, which rebuilt its canal area up to house shops and restaurants.
This was three flights below the downtown corridor and it hurt the businesses in the downtown corridor, he said. Market Street is two flights below downtown and he said he wants to make sure the "two areas don't compete with each other. They should be symbiotic, two parts of a whole."
Early voting is taking place at the Foothills Performing Arts Center at 24 Market Street in Oneonta, or at the Otsego County Board of Elections at 140 County Highway 33W in Cooperstown Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Polls are open on election day, Nov. 2, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
