Mayor, Council mull new ideas for grants

Oneonta’s new mayor, Mark Drnek, told the city’s Common Council during its Feb. 1 meeting that he likes to think outside the box as he discussed two proposed grants programs that the city is exploring.
Drnek introduced the Community Enhancement Initiative, a community grant program that would reimburse residents for small neighborhood projects to benefit the community. The Council also discussed a federal grant that would add eight firefighters for the Oneonta Fire Department.
The mayor gave a half-dozen examples of the type of projects he envisions — such as bird houses, trail bridges and community gardens. Picture this, Drnek said: “a quilting club donates a dozen hand-sewn quilted blankets to the Warming Station. The city reimburses the club for the fabric.”
In general, Drnek said, he wants the public to come up with their own ideas about how to improve quality of life, and get support from the city to bring their ideas to fruition.
The mayor did not discuss specific details of the program, such as grant size, application process or funding sources. The city staff have been “working as a team to navigate” those questions.
Council Member David Rissberger, D-Third Ward, asked the first question during the discussion portion of the council’s agenda: “I realize you haven’t finalized it yet, but with this grant that you’re talking about, where is the money going to be coming from to fund the grant?”
City Administrator Greg Mattice explained that “the devil is in the details, and we’re still working through exactly how this could work. We haven’t found a solution yet, we’re looking at all funding sources.”
The city’s general fund can’t be used for the grant as currently defined, because of state regulations.
“I like the spirit of it,” Rissberger said, but added that he had questions, “especially since it is tax money that we are talking about using.”
“The mayor’s idea has merit,” Rissberger said in a follow-up phone interview after the council meeting.
“Finding a way to put money back into the community, not just fixing potholes and replacing aging infrastructure, would be nice to do. And we don’t have many opportunities to do that because of the cost of everything, including infrastructure and staff and retirement expenses.”
The Common Council also discussed a federal grant application that the city is submitting to expand the fire department.
The council approved submission of grant application to the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) program, as administered by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The grant would pay for the salary and benefits for up to eight full-time firefighters, at an estimated cost of $2.2 million.
Oneonta Fire Chief Brian Knapp joined the council meeting to explain details about the grant. The federal funds would fund a partnership with the Bassett Health Care Network. The department would provide firefighters to drive ambulances for transferring patients between medical facilities when they were not needed to fight fires.
“There is potential for this to be a cash-flow positive” for the city.
At the beginning of the year, he told the Common Council, “you tasked us with finding new revenue sources” since the department has tried for years to add new staff. He explained that the current grant application idea came out of a staff brainstorm and meetings with Bassett.
The fire department has 24 firefighters — four shifts, with one captain and five firefighters per shift. “With six of us on duty at a time, if we leave we need to call guys in from home” to cover the station. Until they arrive, there is sometimes a period when the station is unmanned, Chief Knapp explained during a conversation in the fire station Monday afternoon. The fire station responded to 328 calls during January 2022, he said.
“Every winter it’s busier, but this year it’s been…” Knapp paused, looking for the right word. “It’s been a lot.”
Mike Forster Rothbart, staff writer, can be reached at mforsterrothbart@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213.
