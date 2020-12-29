Mayor: Downtown overhaul is making progress

Oneonta is finally seeing some of the results from the state's $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant, Mayor Gary Herzig told city officials Monday, Dec. 28.
Herzig briefed the city's Planning Committee on progress with the grant during a special presentation. He said it was an overdue update, but explained that the project moved much slower than anticipated in general and the coronavirus pandemic also caused delays this year.
"We're over the hump and now and starting to see results," he said.
Committee Chair Dave Rissberger, D-Third Ward, said the results so far are only the beginning for the city improvements.
"We're starting to see the results, Gary," he said, "but what we're seeing is only the tip of the iceberg."
Herzig divided up the project into several categories: Money that will go to area business owners for facade and signage improvement; money for the Dietz Street lofts project; money to turn upstairs spaces in downtown buildings into livable, market rate apartments; and the transportation hub that combines about half of the DRI money, $5 million, with an additional $4 million in state Department of Transportation funds.
The facade and signage work is furthest along, he said, with new signs up around the city, including at Edward Teleky Jeweler on Dietz Street, Alfresco's Italian Bistro and Red's Ale House and Grill on Main Street and CANO on Ford Avenue.
Herzig said there were 37 facade and signage projects; their costs ranged from $1,000 to $62,500 and totaled about $600,000. About two thirds of that money will go to a seven-business improvement of Clinton Plaza, which Herzig said will make it look less like a 1990s suburban strip mall and more like an urban city block.
An additional $285,000 will go to improving a double building at 216-224 Main St., which used to contain a laundromat and Ruffino's Pizzeria. A new, non-pizzeria restaurant will replace Ruffino's and an open Italian market will fill the other building's ground floor, Herzig said.
The project also will invest about $1 million into four apartment projects that will total more than 30 units, Herzig said.
Herzig said about half of the sign, facade and apartment projects are completed or under way and the remainder are awaiting construction contracts to be finalized.
The $1.4 million Dietz Street portion of the project includes the Hartwick College Grain Innovation Center, 20 units of affordable housing and 20 live-work units.
A lawsuit to stop the Dietz Street project was dismissed as being without merit by then-Supreme Court Justice Michael Coccoma on Wednesday, June 17. That decision is under appeal, Herzig said, but he expects it to be resolved in the city's favor by spring, in time for construction to begin.
Herzig said the project will close some or all of the city's Dietz Street Parking Lot for part of 2021, but he said the city would stagger the work on the transportation hub so overflow parking could be temporarily placed on Market Street to make up for the lost spaces.
Herzig also said he will schedule a debate and vote on the transportation hub project for the Common Council's Tuesday, Jan. 19, meeting.
Herzig said City Engineer Greg Mattice and Finance Director Virginia Lee will make a presentation about their preference for the project and then the board can pick from two of the plans presented in a Sept. 22, meeting with architectural designer Wendel Companies.
Option 1 featured a combined transit hub and garage, with the hub on the first and second floors of the current garage, for a projected cost of about $10.3 million. Because that option uses the existing structure for the hub and welcome center, it removes about 80 parking spaces from the garage.
Option 2 has a dedicated welcome center on the corner of Market and Chestnut streets, across Chestnut from the garage and national bus bay. The vacant building on that site would be demolished for the project, which would have a projected cost about $13.3 million.
Herzig said he prefers the more expensive plan with the detached hub because he does not think the city can afford to give up nearly 80 parking spots downtown. Once approved, final designs would be finished for the transportation center and hub and the vacant building on Market Street would be demolished to make room for parking this year, and the hub after the Dietz Street parking is restored. Most construction on the garage and hub will be done by the end of 2020, he said.
The projects, which were announced in 2017 as part of the state's first round of DRI awards, are being paid for by the state, with reimbursements going through the city to the individual owners or to the city for the garage and hub project. The private projects must have final contracts by the end of this year, a construction start date no late than April 30 and be completed by Aug. 31, with a fall disbursement schedule.
Because of the pandemic, the city's meetings are held via Zoom and can be viewed on YouTube at City of Oneonta.
Greg Klein, staff writer, can be reached at gklein@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7218.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.