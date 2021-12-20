Mayor-elect, others could kiss pig for fundraiser

Six local residents, including Oneonta's mayor-elect, plan to kiss a pig if $1,000 is raised through the 2021 Staffworks Save A Life Campaign, which will benefit Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans.
Southside Mall Manager Luisa Montanti, WZOZ Announcer Leslie Ann Parmeter, Eighth Ward Representative Mark Drnek, Oneonta Middle School Principal Tom Molle, Chiropractor Dave Picinich and Key Bank Branch Manager Rachel Jessup each have their own link on the Staffworks Save A Live Campaign website and once $1,000 has been raised, they will kiss a pet pig.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Executive Director Jared Moore said board member Lisa Meschutt came up with the idea and recruited the participants.
"It seems to be drawing some attention to our campaign," Moore said. "It's nice to have a variety of people."
As of press time Montanti is in the lead, raising $308, with Parmeter in second at $275, Picinich in third at $171, Drnek in fourth at $150, Molle in fifth at $135 and Jessup in sixth at $121.
While he's "not super excited to kiss a pig," Drnek said he is "all for it for the sake of the fundraiser."
He said his friend Al Rubin, who is the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce interim CEO and president, suggested he do the fundraiser .
Drnek said it will be the last fundraiser he will participate in before assuming his mayoral duties Jan. 1. He said he wouldn't want to disappoint anyone or have it seemed like he was biased toward a certain organization as mayor. He said he hopes he meets the $1,000 goal before the deadline.
Moore said Staffworks will match dollar for dollar the first $10,000 raised through the Save a Life Campaign, then for every $5,000 raised through Dec. 31, Staffworks will donate $500 up to $25,000. The organization has raised more than $30,000 so far, Moore said. The money will be used for caring for animals at the shelter along Winney Hill Road. Moore said there are four dogs and about 30 cats at the shelter now, and he has been happy with a "successful month of adoptions."
In addition to the Staffworks fundraiser, Moore said someone donated a month's worth of food for the shelter's dogs and cats.
This year, the Save A Life Campaign has 33 participating animal welfare organizations in 11 counties in New York and Pennsylvania. In addition to Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans, local shelters and groups participating in the campaign are: the Susquehanna SPCA, the Chenango County SPCA, the Delaware Valley Humane Society and Rescue Dogs Rescue Soldiers.
Since 2014, the Save A Life Campaign has raised more than $6 million for nonprofit organizations caring for at-risk animals in the region.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer
