Len Carson and Mark Drnek, candidates running for Oneonta mayor, have both reported several campaign signs stolen or defaced in the past week and a half.
Carson, a Republican who represents the Fifth Ward on the Common Council, said: "As of today, our campaign has had multiple political lawn signs stolen while planted at homes on Chestnut, Grove, Pine, Union and Linden Avenue. Though the signs are effective, they come with a growing cost."
Carson said it was unfortunate it happened but it isn't unusual for campaign signs to be stolen or defaced, as he experienced the same thing two years ago when he ran for Common Council.
Drnek, a Democrat who represents the Eighth Ward on the Common Council, said about 60 of the 200 signs he has given to residents to post at their properties have been stolen or defaced throughout the city, with most of the thefts coming in Center City.
"Although our campaign has clearly been the recipient of most of the theft and vandalism, I am inclined to put it in the rearview mirror," Drnek said.
Both candidates want people to know that it is against New York state law to steal or deface campaign signs and people who are caught doing either can be charged with a vandalism misdemeanor and with criminal trespass, also a misdemeanor. Misdemeanors can carry up to a $1,000 fine and up to 90 days in jail.
Both candidates said they met at the beginning of the campaign and vowed to treat each other as gentlemen and not conduct smear campaigns.
Drnek shared a photograph of how his signs were defaced — a smaller version of Carson's sign was taped or glued over his sign — on his campaign's Facebook page and asked people to be respectful of other people's property.
Drnek said he felt the worst of the thefts and defacing had passed and he was looking forward to Election Day, which is Tuesday, Nov. 2.
With the election just days away and early voting already occurring, both candidates said they want to move forward and put the incident behind them.
"I am focused on maintaining our positivity," Drnek said. "With less than a week until election day, we want to keep our messaging upbeat."
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
