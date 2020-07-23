Oneonta's first Saturday of expanded vending and a closed Main Street was a success, city officials said this week.
"I want to thank Mark Drnek and everybody else who was involved in our first Main Street street closings," Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig said Tuesday, July 21, at the city's Common Council meeting. "It appeared to be a resounding success.
"I spent some time down there in the afternoon," Herzig continued. "The sun was out. Everything seemed festive. ... I stopped in at almost all of the local businesses, restaurants. Without an exception, their response was positive. They thought it was a great event. They were glad we were having it."
Drnek, D-Eighth Ward, was until recently the co-chair of the city's Survive Then Thrive task force, a sprawling public-private partnership entrusted with helping Oneonta get through the coronavirus and become a better place in virus's aftermath.
Drnek told The Daily Star on Thursday, July 23, that he stepped down as the committee co-chair last week to focus on his own business, Sweet Home Productions, but he was proud of how successfully a cross-section of the city's business and municipal leaders came together to make the task force and the Main Street project work.
"I don't know if there has ever been something like this as a city project," Drnek said during a phone interview Thursday. "If you think about government, it is not meant to move quickly."
Drnek said he was downtown all day Saturday, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. He said he loved seeing all the Main Street businesses pitching in to move tables and chairs, set up umbrellas and get ready for street-side vending.
"It looked like an outdoor bazaar," he said.
Drnek said the restaurant owners reported booked reservations for outdoor tables and the store owners reported business up as much as 100% from recent weeks.
"I think everybody I spoke with said they did great," he said.
Despite the financial success, safety was a primary concern for the city officials, they said.
"We were successful in bringing enough people down to make it work, but not bringing too many people down," Herzig said Tuesday.
"That is what it is all about," Drnek said Thursday, "how safe is it for people? We had safety stations. We had A.O. Fox sponsoring our safety stations. We had masks available. The expectation was if you were going to come down to Main Street, you had to wear a mask, but we had them available in case someone didn't have one."
Drnek said recent studies showing that COVID molecules linger and spread more effectively in enclosed spaces are going to make the outdoor vending vital this summer.
"It gives people and businesses a chance to interact in an open-air area, and that is exactly what we need right now," he said.
Drnek said he considers last Saturday to be a "soft launch" and said the city and task force committees will become more involved in promoting the Saturday program the rest of the summer. The program will run seven more weeks, and starting Saturday, July 25, each week will be themed based on a decades from the 20th century, beginning with the 1920s this weekend and continuing through the 1980s during Labor Day Weekend.
"We'll be playing music and every two or three songs, there will be a song from that decade," he said.
Go to www.supportoneonta.com/ for more information about the city's pandemic recovery program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.