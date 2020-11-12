City of Oneonta officials praised the early work being done by the city's Community Advisory Board at the panel's most recent meeting Tuesday, Nov. 11.
"It looks like people have really taken this to heart and are digging down deep and wanting to do a thorough job on this and I appreciate that," Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig told the committee Tuesday.
The board was formed by Herzig days before Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Executive Order 203 mandated the same thing in the aftermath of the May death of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police. Its mission is to review everything possible about the Oneonta Police Department in an effort to foster communication between the department and local residents and to make sure all department policies and procedures are effective, fair and up-to-date.
Oneonta Police Chief Douglas Brenner said Tuesday he has given the board most of the easy-to-produce information they have requested and the group discussed several harder-to-produce records, including personnel reports and the large volume of daily call logs.
"I think everyone's got a good list, good ideas and some good direction going there," Brenner told the committee, "and we'll just do what we can to give you the information we can get."
Committee chair Biama Charles, who is the head of diversity and inclusiveness at Hartwick College, said the group has divided into four subcommittees to review different aspects of the city's police department and its relationship with the community. The subcommittees swell the number of community members participating to more than 30.
Shannon McHugh chairs the subcommittee on recruiting and supporting excellent personnel.
"We have an amazing group of people who are extremely dedicated to moving things in a positive direction in the community, " she said. "The group of people is just so varied and diverse. We are so lucky to have this group of people committed to helping move us forward in our goals."
McHugh, who is also on the city's Community Relations and Human Rights Commission, said her committee has set up a Facebook page, Subcommittee 4, to foster community outreach.
Common Council member Luke Murphy, D-Fourth Ward, chairs the employing smart and effective policing standards and strategies subcommittee, which also includes council member Scott Harrington, R-Sixth Ward.
SUNY Oneonta student Aliyah Abdelsalam chairs a subcommittee looking into how the police interact with people with mental health problems. She said her group is interested in identifying underfunded groups that might help the police deal with homeless people, people with drug addictions and people with mental health ailments.
SUNY Oneonta professor Robert Compton chairs the subcommittee on fostering community oriented leadership, culture and accountability. He said his group has not yet met, but has started a list of requested documents. His group includes board member Bryce Wooden, an Oneonta native who is also on Otsego County's review board.
Herzig suggested the board turn one of its meetings into a public hearing so community members could voice their thoughts. Although committee members said they liked the idea, McHugh said some people would prefer to comment in a non-public setting. Charles said they could set up a private email for comments and also allow people to comment via social media.
Reports are due to the state by April 1.
Herzig said he, Brenner and Personnel Director Katie Bottger will attend a virtual meeting Thursday, Nov. 14, with the New York Council of Mayors and officials throughout the state to get more information about Cuomo's executive order and how to comply with its requests.
The board will meet again at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8. That meeting, like Tuesday's meeting will be via Zoom, because of the coronavirus pandemic. All city meetings are available on YouTube at City of Oneonta.
