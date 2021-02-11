Mayor: Policing panel went well, will be revisited

The village of Cooperstown's community advisory board on police reform turned out to be such a good experience, Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh and Police Chief Frank Cavilieri said the process won't end when the village turns in its report to the state.
"It will be reviewed and revised as needed, annually thereafter," Tillapaugh said.
"This is not going to be a one-time look at the police department," Cavilieri said.
The village officials presented the Cooperstown plan to the public during a special hearing Thursday, Feb. 11. It was held via Zoom, because of the coronavirus pandemic and can be viewed on the village's YouTube channel.
The review was mandated by Gov. Andrew Cuomo's executive order 203 on police reform and reinvention, which was issued in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd, at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis.
Tillapaugh said Floyd's death "truly galvanized the nation" to take an honest look at its policing policies and philosophies.
However, she said the process was easier in Cooperstown than in some places, in part because the village's recent comprehensive plan had examined resident's opinions about and expectations for the village police.
Tillapaugh said the village residents expressed a strong support for the department, which they viewed as a service-based organization.
Tillapaugh said the residents and review board agreed training and support for the village's two full-time officers and four or five part-time officers is crucial to the department's mission. She said she hopes the village can rehire a third full-time officer this year, after the pandemic forced the position to go unfilled last year.
The village's plan breaks down the police review and reform into six "pillars," Tillapaugh said: building trust and legitimacy; community policing; policy and oversight; technology and social media; training and education; and officer wellness and safety.
Tillapaugh said Cavilieri, who was hired in September, the day before the review board held its first meeting, had suggested the village review its use-of-force policies. Many of the most troubling police incidents in the past few years involved outdated techniques, he said, including many known in the police community to be dangerous. Therefore updated policy and proper training are vital to good policing, he said.
As a result, the village has adopted use-of-force policies that are modern.
"We felt we greatly improved that document and those policies," Tillapaugh said.
Tillapaugh said the review reinforced her view that the village police should be based on a "guardian culture rather than a warrior culture."
The plan will be voted on at the Board of Trustee's meeting at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 22. Residents can still comment on the plan. Go to www.cooperstownny.org/police/ to read the plan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.