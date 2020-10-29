Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig said Thursday he will ask the city's Common Council to adopt a revised ordinance to require people to wear face coverings in designated areas.
Herzig vetoed an earlier version of a mask ordinance after it was approved by the Council.
According to a media release, Herzing will ask the Council, at its Nov. 3 meeting, to approve an ordinance that would require masks at all times "by persons in any outdoor public space in the city's downtown (MU-1) zoning district."
Masks would also be required by all customers in retail and service businesses as well as in restaurants and bars when not seated and eating. Throughout the rest of the city, masks would be required in outdoor public spaces whenever a minimum of six feet of distancing cannot be assured. The local law does not apply to private residences.
Herzig said, in the release, "I vetoed the previous mask ordinance, simply because it was not strong enough to make a difference. Masks must be worn at all times by all people when in our downtown business district. We are entering a critical time with a recent uptick in cases of COVID-19. The people of Oneonta have worked too hard to now risk an outbreak during this fall and winter."
