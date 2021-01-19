Mayor: State of the City is resilient, determined

Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig praised the city's strength, resilience and caring in his State of the City speech, Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Herzig gave the speech as part of the city's second Common Council meeting of the year, which was held via Zoom and broadcast on YouTube, because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The speech can be viewed on the city's YouTube channel. To read a transcript of the speech online, visit: bit.ly/3bRLJBY
Herzig said city residents pulled together and kept COVID numbers low in 2020, despite a SUNY Oneonta outbreak in late summer that was the worst of the state college system.
"Here in Oneonta, we kept our infection rate amongst the lowest in New York state and to all of you, I say thank you. You did so with self-sacrifice and caring," he said. "Yet still, let us not forget that, sadly, to date we have lost 23 members of our Otsego County community. For their families and friends, we are all saddened.
"When the SUNY outbreak hit, we came together, with the support of our County DOH, Governor Cuomo, and Chancellor Malatras to stop the outbreak of more than 700 cases at SUNY Oneonta before it could spread to the greater community," he continued. "And for that, I say thank you."
Herzig said the city's Survive then Thrive plan has positioned it to have a great rebound once the pandemic begins to recede.
"This is now a time of unique opportunity, one which we should not waste," he said.
"Our Survive, then Thrive initiative this year brought people of all walks of life together, to support our local businesses with grants, outdoor dining and shopping, marketing and a new priority list for making sure Oneonta does thrive when the cloud of COVID is lifted," he said.
Herzig talked about many pending projects, which will help the city in the future, including: a waterfront revitalization initiative to allow river access; the Hartwick College Grain Innovation Center; a rebuilt parking garage and new transportation hub and welcome center; a Oneonta Theater revitalization project; and a dog park in Neahwa Park.
Herzig said he was proud of the community for coming together in the wake of racial tension last summer following the death of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.
"And I am also proud that in these distressing times, so many in Oneonta have raised their voices against hate, racism and bigotry. To the many individuals and groups — our Oneonta Chapter of the NAACP, our City Commission on Community Relations and Human Rights, the Oneonta Pride Community, Oneonta for Equality Community, and more — who have stood up and spoken out, I say thank you. And I commend the more than 40 people who have been working with our Community Advisory Board and the Oneonta Police Department to make a good police department even better."
Herzig said the city's relationship with its two colleges is always paramount to the city's health and finances and he believes 2021 will bring a safer semester to both campuses.
"The pandemic has demonstrated how, more than ever, it is important to foster the positive and constructive involvement of our students in our community — along with how important it is to confront and prevent negative behaviors that disrupt our neighborhoods. That message is now being communicated consistently by both of our colleges and in partnership with the city.
"I am optimistic that, this year, we have created an opportunity to reset expectations and set the bar higher for the future," he continued. "The expectation for all is to live as neighbors, support each other and even party while respecting others."
The speech was produced and recorded by Sweet Home Productions. As the live meeting resumed, Herzig joked he ran down the steps to return to the Common Council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.