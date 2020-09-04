Mayor: SUCO shutdown was right decision

Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig hailed Thursday's decision to close the SUNY Oneonta campus to students and move to online learning because of an outbreak of the COVID-19 virus.
"I think the chancellor's decision today was the right one," Herzig told The Daily Star after the move was announced. "It's clear the spread could not be contained."
Herzig said community testing, which began Wednesday, had been encouraging. Only a few positive results turned up, he said, all in "student-age persons."
"That tells us we caught this in time," he said. "There's no apparent transmission to the greater community."
Herzig said students who live off-campus "will undoubtedly remain as members of our community," and said is important to "affirm" how many have been tested.
He said he will work with the college to determine to get those answers.
"That is important information for us to have," he said.
