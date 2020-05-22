Mayor: 'Survive and Thrive' panel drew vast support

Oneonta's Survive and Thrive Task Force has blossomed into a group of several committees that are working hard to transition the city from surviving to thriving in the post-pandemic world, Mayor Gary Herzig said.
At the beginning of the "New York State On Pause" executive order in March, Herzig drafted Common Council Member Mark Drnek, D-Eighth Ward, and Community Development Director Judy Pangman to co-chair an emergency task force during the coronavirus pandemic. Its mission — which quickly led to the name of the task force — was to help the city's business owners survive the shutdown, then thrive coming out of it.
"What I said to them was, 'we need results,''' Herzig told The Daily Star in a phone interview Friday, May 22. "People are in the water. We need to throw them a life preserver. We can't be sitting around talking about it."
The co-chairs found so many people who wanted to help that they divided into four subcommittees, Herzig said. More than 30 people are now working on projects for the task force, he said, including on committees dedicated to providing financial help, creating promotional events and materials, marketing those things, and an assets committee, which is dedicated to reviewing the city's comprehensive plan in order to reassess priorities in the post-pandemic world.
"I can't say enough about the people of this city," Herzig said. "The business owners, the people who work for the city, the council members, everybody has pitched in together and set aside their turf wars and the things we disagree about so that we can work together."
Herzig is also on the Otsego County task force to deal with the pandemic and the economic pain it has caused. The c ounty task force started first, he said, and helped inspire him to start the Oneonta equivalent.
However, Herzig said the Survive and Thrive Task Force has been so successful in finding action-oriented solutions, that he now has members of the county group looking to him to help implement a similar plan countywide.
"I sit on the county's economic development task force, and that is a good group of people," he said. "We reported to them the things the city's Survive and Thrive is doing and they have asked, 'how can we tag onto this.'"
Oneonta and Otsego County are considered by the state to be in the Mohawk Valley Economic Development District, which is also the grouping Gov. Andrew Cuomo has used for the phased reopening of the state from the "On Pause" order.
The MVEDD entered phase one of the reopening last week and is projected to enter phase two in early June. Phase one allowed the return of construction, manufacturing and businesses that could use curbside pickup for sales. Phase two will allow greater retail sales as well as the opening of companies that do real estate, financial, administrative and professional services.
Herzig is also part of the Mohawk Valley group, which examines the daily coronavirus numbers in the region to make sure the reopening isn't causing a second wave of infections, hospitalizations and deaths. He said it is still a long way until the region is back to normal and it isn't clear to him if it will ever return to the "old normal."
"I am cautiously optimistic," he said. "We have challenges ahead of us. We got through this first wave, health-wise, relatively intact, but we're not out of the woods. We have to continue to plan. We have to be smart. We have to prepare for the businesses to reopen and we have to prepare for the return of 7,000 college students in the fall.
"What is really important as we open up, we're not just going to go back to normal," he continued. "No one knows what it will look like. Public stores and public restaurants are not just going to be going back to the old way of having crowded spaces immediately. It may be that they never go back to having crowded spaces.
"We need new ways of doing business to succeed and we need to be looking at how to find those new ways of doing business," he said.
Herzig said he has been reusing a mantra that many people in the city have heard him say before: "The city of Oneonta has always been a jewel in many ways," he said. "There's going to be brighter days ahead and those communities and those businesses that hit the ground running now will be in the best position to be successful in the post-COVID world."
Go to supportoneonta.com/survive-then-thrive/ for more information.
