Mayor to Cuomo: We need students back, and they need COVID tests

Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig has sent a letter to Gov. Andrew Cuomo asking him to prioritize testing college students for COVID-19 in order to ensure the economic health of cities that have colleges.
Herzig told the city's Planning Committee during its meeting Monday, April 27, that the city needs to have college students on campus to have an economic recovery from the pandemic. The committee met via Zoom and broadcast the meeting on YouTube.
"For us to have our business community and our economy to have a full recovery, we need to have our college students back," Herzig said.
SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick College are finishing their spring sessions through online learning as part of Cuomo's executive order, "New York State on Pause," which is in effect until Friday, May 15. SUNY Oneonta's spring graduation has been postponed until Saturday, Aug. 29. Hartwick College's spring graduation has been postponed until Saturday, Sept. 26.
No decision has been made about bringing students back to campus for the summer session in the SUNY system, which will direct SUNY Oneonta's decision. Both schools are scheduled to begin fall classes in late August, but Cuomo said during his press conference Tuesday it is too early to make a decision about the fall semester.
Herzig said in order to have the college students back on campus, they need to be tested for COVID-19.
"Of course, the conundrum is that bringing 7,000 college students back has the potential to put us all at greater risk, particularly considering the Cornell (University) study that said we're No. 3 in vulnerability of all counties in the state," he said.
The Cornell study released last week cited Otsego County's large senior citizen and disabled populations as high risk factors for a coronavirus outbreak. A large number of three-generation families living together and people living in group homes were also factors that put Otsego County at risk, the study said.
Therefore, Herzig said testing college students and a testing protocol for the colleges is crucial.
"The key is the state and the federal government have to be able to make these tests available," he said.
Herzig's letter also was sent to all of Oneonta's state and local representatives, SUNY Chancellor Kristina M. Johnson, SUNY Oneonta President Barbara Jean Morris and Hartwick College President Margaret Drugovich.
The letter stressed Oneonta's success in keeping coronavirus infections low, saying, "confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the city of Oneonta have consistently represented no more than 15% of all such cases in Otsego County, despite being the county's clear center of population density. This can only be attributed to the diligent way in which the people of this city have responded to the need to isolate. The return of 7,000 college students, without a program of mandated testing, to a community with very little immunity, places too many lives at risk."
"Having adequate testing materials available for students of both our public and private colleges must be a priority — along with effective protocols for testing and isolation," the letter continued. "August may feel like the distant future right now; however, one thing we have learned from this pandemic is that it is never too early to act."
According to the state Department of Health, New York has tested about 850,000 people as of Monday, April 27, or about 43,500 tests per million residents. The DOH site said there have been 295,106 confirmed positive cases as of Monday and 17,638 deaths from the virus in New York.
According to the Otsego County website, as of Tuesday there have been 61 confirmed positive cases in the county, including four deaths from the virus. Ten of those cases were in Oneonta, according to the county's Department of Health.
Greg Klein, staff writer, can be reached at gklein@thedailystar or 607-441-7218.
