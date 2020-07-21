Mayor to focus on reopening colleges safely

Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig said he will spend most of the next five weeks making sure with city is ready for the return of college students next month.
Herzig told the city's Common Council at its Tuesday, July 21, meeting that the city will recreate the state's coronavirus task force on a city level, inviting college students, faculty and staff to help monitor the return of students and concerns about them keeping social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.
The meeting was held via Zoom and broadcast on YouTube.
Herzig said the goal of the task force will also be to address problems, such as students holding dangerous house parties or congregating in large groups without masks or social distancing.
Herzig said Hartwick College's plan is to keep its students essentially locked down on campus, a plan that works because most Hartwick students live on campus. However, because about half of SUNY Oneonta students live off campus, that college will draw greater scrutiny from the task force.
The two college have about 7,000 students combined.
Herzig and Oneonta Police Chief Douglas Brenner said the goal will be to enforce social distancing and mask requirements in a non-punitive, non-confrontational way. The city has purchased 4,000 masks, Herzig said, and officers will be directed to pass them out if they see people not in compliance. Areas where social distancing is easier will be a lower priority, and business districts will draw higher scrutiny.
Brenner said the police will be more strict about house parties and other high-risk activities, adopting a zero-tolerance policy toward dangerous acts.
Bars and restaurants will be monitored for compliance, too, he said.
In other business, the council unanimously approved a Black Lives Matter memorial by Elizabeth Patterson on a city-owned fence in the Westcott Parking Lot. The photo display will be up for three weeks, beginning Saturday, July 25. It will be accompanied by a statement from the city about its efforts to make Oneonta a more equitable place for its minority residents.
The city allows displays in Muller Plaza, but because the city does not own the fencing there, it wasn't an option for the display. Patterson said she lacked the resources to make a free-standing mural.
City Attorney David Merzig said if the board approved the display it should be aware it was setting precedent to allow other displays in the Westcott lot in the future. He said much of the council's discussion about the project slipped into content talk, but his concern was strictly regarding process, which by law had to be equitable for all.
The council members who debated the issue all said they supported the project, and ultimately they agreed to grant the permit under the same rules that apply to displays at Muller Plaza. They agreed to revisit the issue to confirm the process would be open to other displays in the future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.