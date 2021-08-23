Mayor: Unadilla House squatters are gone

For the first time in nearly two years, the Unadilla House sits empty, no longer home to a rotating cast of residents who have long been the subject of local controversy.
Unadilla Mayor Jack Insinga credited “dedicated community members” with the ouster of the occupants.
“We had people that were stopping the people going in and out of the hotel, asking them who they were and what they were doing there,” Insinga said. “Not in a way that was harassment, but just sort of to get the message across that they weren’t welcome.”
Momentum for the eviction of the Unadilla House occupants reached a fever pitch in the wake of the fatal overdose of a 32-year-old Sidney man this spring, according to Insinga.
“His funeral was on a Saturday, and by Tuesday, they were gone,” Insinga said.
Thomas Mirabito was “well-loved by the community,” according to Insinga, who described him as a childhood friend.
“Nothing good can come out of losing Tommy, obviously,” Insinga said. “But it took that extreme for them to finally get chased out of there.”
A series of screenshots circulating Facebook in the wake of Mirabito’s death seemed to connect him to the Unadilla House occupants by way of a drug deal, according to Insinga.
The post containing the screenshots has since been deleted and its author declined to speak with The Daily Star.
Troop C Public Information Officer Aga Dembinska confirmed that New York State Police responded to Mirabito’s May 24 death, “which did not indicate foul play.” No other details were provided.
As of December, the former hotel was one of the village properties most frequently visited by New York State Police — which are regionally headquartered about a mile west of the village — second only to the Family Dollar, a few hundred yards’ walk from the Unadilla House entrance.
Between Sept. 1 and Dec. 1, troopers responded to at least 10 complaints — of suspicious persons lurking near the entrance, honking vehicles, loud arguments, a broken window and a chemical smell, according to Dembinska.
By July, the calls dropped to only two: one for a complaint of needles outside the building, and the second for assistance to Child Protective Services, according to Dembinska.
No calls have been reported so far in August, Dembinska said.
With the Unadilla House now empty, Insinga said he has his sights set on what he described as a similar problem at 23 Watson St.
The 1,400-square-foot, four-bedroom home has been in “horrific shape” for several years, according to Insinga, who described the task of cleaning it up as “almost insurmountable.”
The village’s health officer and code enforcement officer deemed the residence uninhabitable, Insinga said, but the resulting certified letter has not stopped the “crowds going in and out.”
“There are broken pipes everywhere, there’s no plumbing, people are (expletive) in buckets — it’s a mess,” he said, estimating “two and a half years’ worth of garbage” is piled up on the front porch.
Insinga said he’s had no luck reaching the owners of the property, a California-based limited liability company specializing in mortgage and loan brokerage.
“You can imagine the bureaucracy,” he said.
The property was owned by a family as recently as 2015, according to Otsego County records.
In the ensuing six years, the house has been twice owned by CitiMortgage, once by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and most recently by Great Faith Ministries International, a Detroit-based megachurch led by Wayne T. Jackson, an outspoken supporter of former President Donald Trump and cofounder of the Impact Network, which bills itself as the “fastest-growing and largest Black-owned faith-based TV network.”
