Mayor vetoes mask mandate, says wording needs revision

Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig vetoed a mask-wearing ordinance in the city of Oneonta on Tuesday, Oct. 20, saying he did not think it addressed the city's main health concerns in an enforceable way.
Herzig said he supports mask wearing and he wants to see the Common Council take steps to protect people in the city's business district. But the ordinance the council passed at its meeting Tuesday, Oct. 6, fell short of his goals, Herzig said.
Both meetings were held via Zoom because of the coronavirus pandemic and can be viewed on the city's YouTube channel.
"If the council can move forward an ordinance which targets our areas at risk in an enforceable manner, it will have my full support," Herzig said.
The ordinance required social distancing inside and outside at all locations within city limits and mask wearing when social distancing is not possible. The ordinance was based on the state's emergency declaration for the coronavirus pandemic, but written so the Oneonta Police Department could issue citations to people who were violating the state's health mandates.
The ordinance passed, 5-2 with one abstention. The council's two Republican members voted against it, calling it an overreach.
The city held a "mayor's public hearing" Tuesday and several members of the public spoke or wrote about the law, with a majority saying they supported mask wearing but not the ordinance as written.
Herzig said he would prefer an ordinance which targeted Main Street and adjacent areas and required mask wearing in those areas regardless of social distancing.
"Nothing about his has been easy," Herzig said. "Certainly this pandemic has presented us with many, many difficult decisions to make."
In other business Tuesday:
• The city will allow Halloween activities, with social distancing and mask wearing recommended. Main Street will be closed from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, for kids to trick or treat, according to Council member Mark Drnek, D-Eighth Ward.
• Council member Dave Rissberger, D-Third Ward, and Police Chief Douglas Brenner read statements apologizing for a misunderstanding last week during and after a Legislative Committee meeting, which included a discussion about city policy on flags flying on city property.
Rissberger said he did not mean to suggest any issues with the pro-police "thin blue line" flag when he was discussing a policy on outside groups requesting the city fly their flags.
After the meeting, Brenner said he took that flag down on his own volition because he did not want it to become an issue. He said he was not ordered to do so.
Herzig and the two men all said the city and its police department enjoy a great relationship and they regretted a misunderstanding that made it look like that wasn't the case last week.
"Nobody has been hurt more by the division we have seen this week than these two men," Herzig said. "We have enough dividing us without creating (issues) where they do not exist."
