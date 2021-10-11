Len Carson and Mark Drnek, the two candidates vying to be Oneonta’s next mayor, will present their cases for election and debate the issues the evening of Oct. 20, in an online event organized by the League of Women Voters of the Oneonta Area.
The debate, hosted on the Zoom platform, will begin at 7 p.m. and is open to all attendees. People may attend the event via links posted on the LWV’s webpage at www.lwvoneonta.org, via its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LWV-of-Oneonta-NY-211533838900000 or directly at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87503074418.
A recording will be posted for later on-demand viewing via LWV’s webpage and Facebook sites, according to a LWV media release.
Both candidates are long-time city residents and current city Common Council members. Drnek, a Democrat, represents the Eighth Ward. He is the owner of Sweet Home Productions and hosts the syndicated radio show “Blue Light Central.” Carson, a Republican, represents the Fifth Ward and is a co-owner of DC Marketing. He previously served as Otsego County representative for District 13 (city Wards 5 and 6) and as a captain in the city’s Fire Department.
The debate moderator will be Liane Hirabayashi, co-president of The LWV of the Cooperstown Area. Questions for the candidates will come from Oneonta residents and Robert Cairns, managing editor of The Daily Star. Residents’ questions for the candidates should be sent in advance to: lwvoneonta@gmail.com, subject line: Debate Questions. Technical assistance for connecting to the event will be available via lwvoneontatech@gmail.com
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2. Applications for absentee ballots must be received by local county boards of elections by Oct. 18. Early voting for local elections begins on Oct. 23. To check voter registration status, voting district, polling place, or to pursue other voting matters, visit the website of the local county BOE, or contact the office directly. The Otsego County BOE website is www.otsegocounty.com/depts/boe. Email BOE@otsegocounty.com or call 607-547-4247 or 607-547-4325.
For more information about the event, email lwvoneonta@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.