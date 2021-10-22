An online debate recorded Wednesday between Len Carson and Mark Drnek, the two candidates vying to be Oneonta’s next mayor, is now available for on-demand streaming at www.lwvoneonta.org and on the Facebook page of LWV of Oneonta NY.
The event was hosted on Oct. 20 by the League of Women Voters of the Oneonta Area, assisted by the LWV of the Cooperstown Area. Over 90 minutes, the candidates responded to questions covering a wide range of topics, including housing and zoning, homeowner taxation, economic development, conflicts of interest, community diversity, and the Police Department review, according to a LWV media release.
Both candidates are long-time residents and current city Common Council members. Drnek represents the Eighth Ward. He is the owner of Sweet Home Productions and hosts the syndicated radio show Blue Light Central. Carson represents the Fifth Ward and is a co-owner of DC Marketing. He previously served as Otsego County Representative for District 13 (Wards 5 and 6) and as a captain in the city’s Fire Department.
The Debate Moderator was Liane Hirabayashi, co-president of The LWV of the Cooperstown Area. Questions for the candidates came from Oneonta residents and from Robert Cairns, managing editor of The Daily Star.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2. Early voting for all local elections begins Saturday, Oct. 23. To check your voter registration status, your voting districts, your polling places or to pursue other voting matters, visit the website of your local county Board of Elections or contact them directly. The Otsego County BOE website is www.otsegocounty.com/depts/boe/. Email them at BOE@otsegocounty.com or call 607-547-4247 or 607-547-4325.
For information about the debate, email lwvoneonta@gmail.com
