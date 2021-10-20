Mayoral hopefuls debate Oneonta's future

Housing, economic development, collaboration and taxes were the key topics in the Oneonta City mayoral debate Wednesday, Oct. 20.
Oneonta Common Council Members Len Carson, R-Fifth Ward, and Mark Drnek, D-Eighth Ward, answered questions for 90 minutes posed by city residents and Daily Star Managing Editor Robert Cairns via Zoom, during the League of Women Voters of the Oneonta Area debate. It was moderated by Liane Hirabayashi of the League of Women Voters.
Both candidates were asked the same questions and had three minutes to answer each. They then received 45 seconds to elaborate on their answer after the other candidate spoke.
The candidates were asked what economic development opportunities the city’s rail yards have. Drnek said the rail yards are the heart of Oneonta and will be a great place to bring green energy jobs to the city. He noted that Ioxus, Hartwick College and Otsego Now are working together to start an innovation center, and said there are also several trails that can be converted to recreational use.
Carson, whose Common Council district includes the rail yards, said the parcel is poised for great development and could bring good-paying jobs to Oneonta.
The candidates were also asked about the city's Downtown Revitalization Initiative and how the new transit hub could spur development on Market Street. Carson said he was excited to see the transit hub built and sees making Chestnut Street Extension and Water Street more pedestrian-friendly to lure people downtown.
Drnek said he would like to see the Market Street area become the city's entertainment district and suggested turning the Stella Luna building into a children's museum.
Market Street's future was one of the few topics that spurred a difference of opinion, as Carson said he would like to see private entities come up with what they would like to develop along Market Street, while Drnek said he would like the city to provide a vision as to what Market Street should look like in the future.
They both agreed, however, that there needed to be more public/private partnerships forged in the city to spur economic development. The two men also agreed the city should establish partnerships with the town of Oneonta and Otsego County to share services.
Both candidates were asked what they would do with their business if elected mayor to show they do not have a conflict of interest.
Drnek said he would "have to let my business go." He said he would split his business, Sweet Home Productions, into two entities and try to sell his digital and publishing company, and said he couldn't keep the business.
Carson said his wife owns 51% of the company, DC Marketing, and they would keep the business, but he would be transparent whenever a vote came up that may involve his business. He said the only time the city rented a billboard of his was in 2019 when it was hiring police officers.
Both candidates said they would be transparent with city residents, and Carson said he would hold a coffee hour with city residents once a month to hear their concerns. Drnek said the council meetings and committee meetings are available on the city's YouTube channel and he would continue to record every meeting.
Housing availability in the city was also debated. The two candidates were asked if they favored more multi-unit housing in the city and how they could get more affordable housing in the city.
Drnek said at first he was against the Lofts on Dietz Street project, because of the location, but he said he changed his mind and is in favor of the project because it is bringing middle income housing to the city. Drnek said he would like to discourage absentee landlords from buying property in Oneonta.
Carson said the city currently has 80 vacant homes and owns parcels that could be developed into housing for residents. He said the city's zoning law needs to be updated to include multi-unit housing. He also said tax incentives should be given to people who want to expand housing in Oneonta.
Part of the high cost of living in the city of Oneonta is taxes and the candidates were asked how they could keep taxes down.
Carson said new revenue streams should be sought and he mentioned selling the city-owned parcels that could be developed. He also said he wouldn't cut any city staff as they are at a bare minimum.
Drnek said he would try to entice 1,000 people with jobs to move into the city. He said he would market to downstate residents who could work remotely.
The league will post the video of the debate on its website, lwvoneonta.org/ within the coming days, Hirabayashi said.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
