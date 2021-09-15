McDonough fire tower reopens to public

Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Thunderstorms, accompanied by locally heavy rainfall at times. A few storms may be severe. High 79F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.