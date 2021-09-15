McDonough fire tower reopens to public

The Berry Hill fire tower in the town of McDonough opened earlier this week after the completion of a wide range of interior and exterior upgrades to enhance safety and accessibility, the state Department of Environmental Conservation announced.
"New York's fire towers are beloved by visitors both interested in their history and the spectacular views they provide," DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said in a media release. "With this restoration complete, renewed access to the Berry Hill fire tower will afford visitors of all ages the opportunity to connect to the past, while enjoying the rural landscape in Central New York State."
Berry Hill is the only fire tower open for recreation on public lands in Central New York, and at an elevation of 1,960 feet, is one of the highest points in Chenango County, according to the release. The tower is a 59-foot, 3-inch tall International Derrick tower, originally erected in 1934 by the Civilian Conservation Corps for fire protection. The viewshed from the fire tower stretches across Broome, Cortland, Delaware, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, Otsego and Tioga counties.
The upgrades were supported by $125,000 from NY Works and included projects to improve accessibility and restore the tower to enhance safety and recreation opportunities, the release said. Site upgrades included resurfaced driveway and parking areas; an accessible stone dust path from the upper parking area to the base of the tower; an accessible picnic table, bench and informational kiosk; a new roof and a renovated porch and siding on the observer cabin; and the removal of all communications equipment. Upgrades to the tower's exterior included new stairwell safety fencing, new metal grate treads and wooden landings on the stairwell, and new paint. Interior tower cab upgrades include a new entrance hatch and wooden floor, a renovated map table and new windows.
For nearly a century, observers watched the forests of New York from more than 100 fire towers atop the highest peaks, searching for the first signs of fire to report to forest rangers by phone, the release said. In the early 1970s, the state began using air surveillance to monitor fires, and fire towers were phased out beginning in the 1980s. The towers were either dismantled or closed to the public.
Volunteer-based initiatives across the state are working to protect and restore the towers. Locally, the Bramley Mountain Fire Tower in the towns of Delhi and Bovina and the Rock Rift Fire Observation Tower in the town of Tompkins are being restored. The observation house and fire tower on Mount Utsayantha in the town of Stamford is a popular scenic destination.
Berry Hill fire tower served as an active fire look-out station until the end of the 1988 season, according to the release In 1993, it was placed on the National Historic Lookout Register. The 1999 McDonough State Forest Unit Management Plan identified an objective of rehabilitating the fire tower to allow for public access.
Through an agreement with DEC, the New York State Chapter of the Forest Fire Lookout Association will provide volunteer stewardship services at Berry Hill. Volunteers will help maintain the facility and provide educational information to visitors. On days when a steward is on-site, motor vehicle access to the upper parking area may be permitted and the observer cabin will be open for visitation. Off-road parking is available for about eight vehicles at the base of the fire tower's driveway. The driveway is about 1,000 feet long and open for pedestrian access with a moderate uphill climb. The fire tower is open for public access year-round, from sunrise to sunset.
Berry Hill fire tower is near McDonough State Forest and Bowman Lake State Park. The Finger Lakes Hiking Trail crosses through both the forest and park and extends past the entrance to Berry Hill along Tower Road.
