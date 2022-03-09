After donating food for more than half a million meals, a local group is shutting down.
The Conservation Association of New York was founded in 2000 with a goal of connecting deer hunters and food banks. The organization cooperated with hunters to collect venison, process the meat and then donate it to food pantries in Delaware and Otsego counties. As the program grew, CANY worked with Steiner Packing Company, a slaughter and meat-processing business in Otego, to purchase and distribute ground beef and turkey throughout the year.
Since 2000, the group has donated 72 tons of meat, including 3,680 pounds of venison, and purchased $69,000 worth of non-perishable grocery items to donate.
Now the program is ending.
“We have made the tough decision to dissolve this organization,” CANY president Mary Havlik wrote in a letter to sponsors and media this month. The group has stopped accepting contributions and will spend down its last $10,000 by making a few more monthly donations of meat and canned goods. The food goes to two social service agencies, the Hunger Coalition for Otsego County and Delaware Opportunities, which redistribute it to local food programs across both counties.
The problem was a lack of new volunteers, Havlik said in a phone interview Wednesday, March 9. For two decades, the bulk of CANY’s work was done by a dedicated committee of about seven people.
The core group organized the food donations and two annual fundraising events — a golf tournament and a banquet.
“Volunteers have been amazing,” Havlik said, but it was hard to find anyone willing to step up and help organize. Many of the current committee members have been with the group since it began, and have retired or have new family obligations because of COVID-19. Havlik said she has been president since 2012, and has been involved since she was in high school.
“It was a long meeting, when we came to the conclusion that it was time to dissolve,” she said. “The first word that comes to mind is disheartening. I know everything that we’ve done in the last 20 years, so not being able to find volunteers and people to come be on the committee is hard,” Havlik said.
“And I understand, because my own life has become more chaotic and less time to put into volunteering. I get it. Life, work, young children, telecommuting, difficulty with quarantining and childcare. I know, our committee members, and presidents of other organizations, putting in all that time and the stress that comes with that,” she said.
The amount of venison donated over the years dwindled, but financial donations did not.
“The focus just was providing food for the neighbors, you know, people in need, whether it was ground beef, or ground turkey or ground venison. It didn’t matter as long as they were getting some kind of meat, food on their plates,” Havlik said. Last year was the lowest year for deer donations; CANY received less than 100 pounds of venison, about four deer, she said.
