The Oneonta Democratic Club will host its second Meet The Candidates Breakfast at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 at Get Fresh on the Main cafe at 254 Main St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, Deirdre Hay, candidate for state Supreme Court and MacGuire Benton, candidate for Otsego County clerk, will address the gathering and take questions from the audience. Candidates for county board and city council may also be in attendance.
Hay is an attorney, past president of the New York State Women's Bar, active community volunteer, Special Olympics parent, and family farmer, the release said.
"I’m looking forward to having breakfast with community members," Benton said in the release. "Listening and taking questions from residents is my top priority. I’m eager to share my vision and ideas for the future of the County Clerks office and DMV"
RSVP is requested. Email garymaffei@gmail.com or visit the club's Facebook page.
