The state Department of Transportation announced the Pennsylvania-New York Joint Interstate Bridge Commission will conduct its annual meeting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 25.
According to a media release, the purpose of the meeting is to discuss the expenditures for the past year and other matters relating to the 10 bridges that span the Delaware River in Delaware, Sullivan and Orange counties.
The meeting is open to the public and will be conducted virtually to adhere to social distancing guidelines. To register and to get the link to join the meeting, email ssherotski@pa.gov
