Residents who live in the historic district in the hamlet of Hartwick are eligible to receive funds to help repair their homes through the New York State Historic Homeownership Rehabilitation Credits.
The Hartwick Historical Society will host Ellen Pope of Otsego 2000, who will give an overview of the program Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Hartwick Community Center, 450 county Highway 11, Hartwick.
“She will talk about the tax breaks and how homeowners in the historic district are eligible to take advantage of the program,” Caren Kelsey, president of the Hartwick Historical Society said.
According to a flier issued by the New York State Parks and Historic Preservation about the program, people who live in homes or have businesses housed in buildings that were built before 1950 and are located inside a National Register Historic District and in a distressed census tract are eligible to receive the credit.
The income tax credit amounts to 20% of the eligible renovation costs. People need to spend a minimum of $5,000 and 5% of the costs must be used on the outside of the house. The renovations must also be approved by the state Division for Historic Preservation (DHP), which could take 30 days. The tax credit is to be used in the year the certificate of completion is given to the owner by the DHP.
The flier listed the following renovations that are approved as long as they do not alter the historical nature of the building:
• Structural systems, including foundations, floor joists and ceiling and attic rafters.
• Roofs, including roof coverings, rafters, fascia, soffits, gutters and downspouts.
• Interior work, including floors, walls, stairs, ceilings and trim around windows and doors.
• Utility systems, including heating, ventilation, air conditioning, electrical and plumbing systems as well as fire safety and security systems.
• Windows and doors, including glass, frames, shutters, hardware and storm windows.
• Exterior walls, cornices, porches and foundations, including siding, dormers, brackets, columns, railings, stairs, window and door trim, concrete or masonry walls and chimneys.
• Weatherproofing, including caulking, weather-stripping and some insulation upgrades.
The flier also stated that the following was not eligible to receive funds: work outside the footprint of the house, such as new additions, landscaping, driveways, fencing or detached garages, putting vinyl siding on the exterior of the house and replacing wood windows with vinyl-sided windows.
The Hartwick historic district is about 179 acres and encompasses much of the hamlet along county Route 11, state Route 205, Park Avenue, Poplar Avenue, Wells Avenue and Weeks Road. The hamlet of Hartwick lies within the town of Hartwick.
Residents interested in learning more about this program are invited to attend.
