A large crowd gathered at the veterans' memorial in Neahwa Park on Monday, May 30, to remember the men and women who gave their lives defending the country while serving in the armed services.
The Memorial Day ceremony was led by Oneonta Common Council Member Len Carson, an Air Force veteran. He welcomed and thanked everyone for attending, and thanked John and Joan Brooks, who were named the grand marshals of the parade, for "helping countless community members through the years."
The Oneonta High School band performed the national anthem and seniors Ethan Dugan and Elizabeth Brantley performed taps as an echo. Brantley said she started playing the trumpet her sophomore year after the band director asked her to switch from the saxophone.
"At the time he said he needed more brass instruments," she said. "I tried it out and loved the part. I love the balance the brass brings to the band." She said she practiced the instrument and tried out and was named first chair this year.
Brantley, who is this year's Oneonta High School salutatorian, read the World War I-era poem "In Flanders Fields" during the ceremony. Valedictorian Stephen Baker, who is also a band member, read Abraham Lincoln's "Gettysburg Address." Both students spoke with feeling.
Brantley said she practiced reading the poem to get the tone of the poem down before reciting it Monday. She said she wanted to be part of the ceremony because it "means a lot to people to see students involved with civic engagement. It means something to have a band perform live instead of having recorded music." She said she also liked the ceremony and how it "unites us all."
Unification was a theme of the ceremony, as was sacrifice, the American ideal and freedom. Guest speakers Oneonta Mayor Mark Drnek and ex-Mayor Gary Herzig, the Rev. Randy Palada and American Legion Post 259 Commander Terry Harkenreader talked about these topics in their speeches.
"This year, we lost a great pillar of the community, former Mayor David Brenner," Herzig said. "He wrote a number of books, including one about Christopher F. Kompare."
Herzig said Kompare was was killed in action while serving in the U.S. Navy during World War II and Brenner found the letters he sent home to his family and wrote a book.
"Those lost in battle are not just footnotes in history," Herzig said. "I cried when I read that book."
Drnek started his speech by reciting the oath every soldier takes when he joins the armed services. "Today, we are honoring those who have died. We are also honoring the cause they died for. The moral conviction. The American ideal. The Constitution of the United States."
Also during the ceremony, local Boy Scouts Oliver Wilson, Andrew Pavlesich, Hermon Conklin and Alex Casola and local Girl Scouts Bridget Dickson and Holly Bietzel participated in the wreath-laying ceremony. Each scout laid a wreath next to the seal representing a different branch of the armed forces.
Bagpiper Michael Woytach played "Amazing Grace" as he walked down the memorial walkway. Woytach, a veteran and member of the Oneonta VFW post said he participated in the ceremony to "honor the fallen and to do my part."
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.