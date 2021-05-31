Memorial Day parade, ceremony return to Oneonta

ONEONTA — Hundreds lined the sidewalks of Main Street in solemn remembrance of generations of soldiers and veterans past on Memorial Day.
Fred Hickein, a veteran of World War II and the Korean War, marshaled Oneonta’s Memorial Day parade, the city’s first in-person celebration in more than a year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig, noting his relatives who died in Europe’s concentration camps, offered a personal thanks to Hickein and fellow Oneonta veteran Bill Davis in his address at the Neahwa Park ceremony following the parade.
“It is wonderful to be able to be together today, in person, to be able to remember, appreciate and thank those who fought and those who lost their lives fighting for us,” he said. “Their sacrifice and their families’ sacrifice is also our entire community’s sacrifice.”
“I think of all the veterans who were fortunate enough to come home and how hard they worked when they came home to build our community stronger,” Herzig continued. “We can only dream of what more we could have been if we hadn’t lost those who did not come home.”
Oneonta American Legion Post 259 Commander Terry Harkenreader thanked local Boy Scouts for their work placing 3,600 flags at the graves of veterans and fallen soldiers throughout the community.
“We’re here today to honor all of our fallen heroes,” Harkenreader said. “We honor today the heroes of the American Revolution to the Global War on Terrorism and every battle in between. The location is unimportant; it is in the heart of these men and women that truly matters. It is a devotion within that led them to sacrifice their lives for the country that we all love.”
“We must continue to live up to President Lincoln’s promise not to just take care of ‘him who shall have borne the battle, but for his widow and his orphans,’” he continued. “Remembering our fallen once a year is not enough. We must continue the legacy for which they died: the causes of democracy, the decency and patriotism.”
Oneonta High School valedictorian Max Madej read Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address and salutatorian Robert Murry read Gen. John A. Logan’s Memorial Day orders, which called for the first celebration of Memorial Day as it is understood today in 1868.
Members of Boy Scout Troop 23 presented service wreaths for each of the six branches of the military, and members of the American Legion honor guard fired a three-volley salute.
Wayne Gregory, manager of the Oneonta Veterans Club, played taps, and Michael Woytach of the Leatherstocking District Pipe Band played “Amazing Grace.”
The Rev. Randy Palada delivered the closing benediction.
“As our nation pauses today to remember our country’s heroes, we thank you for giving us this opportunity to remember and honor the men and women who bravely served and who gave their utmost, their ultimate, even their lives to ensure the freedoms we take for granted in this beautiful country,” he said. “Almighty God, we ask you to bless and strengthen those brave souls who selflessly gave of themselves without asking anything in return. We ask you to heal our wounded warriors, our homeless and disabled veterans who returned home in pain after they have given their all for this great land. Bless them, restore their soul, heal their bodies.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.