The city of Oneonta will hold its traditional Memorial Day parade and commemoration ceremony on Monday, May 30, but some other local communities have not planned events this year.
The Oneonta parade, organized by the American Legion, Destination Oneonta and city volunteers, will start at 10 a.m. in front of Foothills Performing Arts Center. It will travel up Main Street then turn downhill to Neahwa Park. The parade will include representatives from numerous community organizations, the Oneonta police and fire departments and performances from Oneonta Middle School and Oneonta High School bands.
“The parade serves as an unambiguous signal that a small town like Oneonta cares deeply about its neighbors who have served and fallen,” said David Hayes of Oneonta, a member of the volunteer organizing committee. Although mounting a parade is a significant amount of work, he said, it feels important to him. He called Memorial Day “a solemn occasion for the community to say thank you for the people who have served the country in past conflicts.”
The ceremony at the veterans’ memorial will include comments from Mayor Mark Drnek, previous Mayor Gary Herzig, American Legion Commander Terry Hackenreader, readings by Oneonta High School valedictorian Stephen Baker and salutatorian Elizabeth Brantley, a wreath-laying by Oneonta Scouts, and music by Oneonta High School students. City council member and veteran Len Carson will emcee, and John and Joan Brooks will serve as parade grand marshals.
The following Memorial Day events and services are planned:
CHENANGO COUNTY
Guilford: The Memorial Day parade will begin at 8 a.m. on Monday, May 30, at the Guilford Park.
Oxford: The American Legion Post 376 Honor Guard in Oxford will host four memorial services Monday, May 30, instead of a parade in Oxford this year. At 7:45 a.m., there will be a wreath laying ceremony and rifle salute at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery on West State Street. At 8:30 a.m., the honor guard will perform a salute honoring those who died at sea at the Main Street bridge over the Chenango Rover. At 9 a.m., the honor guard will be at the Riverview Cemetery. At 10 a.m., the honor guard will conduct a service at the Warn-TenBroeck Cemetery, seven miles south of Oxford.
South New Berlin: The Harold McIntyre American Legion Post 1289 will host a ceremony and parade at 11 a.m. at the South New Berlin Firehouse on Monday, May 30. The parade will begin at 11:45 a.m. at the four corners and end at Riverside Cemetery where a service will be held.
DELAWARE COUNTY
Andes: Lineup for the Andes Memorial Day parade will be at 10 a.m., Monday, May 30, at Allison Oil, at 580 Main Street.
Bloomville, Hobart and South Kortright: This year, the Memorial Day parades will start in Hobart on Main Street at 9 a.m. followed by a memorial service behind the Hobart Fire Department. The South Kortright parade will start at 10 a.m. on Main Street, followed by a memorial service at the Community Church. The Bloomville parade will begin at 11 a.m. on Main Street, followed by a memorial service at the Riverside Cemetery.
Delhi, Bovina and Meridale: On Memorial Day, the Donald W. Gleason American Legion Post 190 Legionnaires will conduct a service at the Veterans monument next to the Meridale Community Church at 9 a.m., at 10 a.m. in Delhi’s Woodland Cemetery with the Delhi Fire Department, and on the Courthouse Square in Delhi at 11 a.m. A parade will follow the service on the square.
Downsville: The James S. Moore Post 167, Downsville will host its annual Memorial Day parade Monday, May 30. Parade lineup begins at 9:30 a.m. at the Downsville Central School parking lot by the bus garage and will begin at 10 a.m. There will be a ceremony at Paige Cemetery with a guest speaker. Following the ceremony, there will be a dedication at the legion hall. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. in the Downsville Central School's gymnasium.
Fleischmanns, Margaretville: The parade in Fleischmanns will form in front of the fire hall on Main Street at 8:30 a.m. with a start at 9 a.m. The Margaretville parade will line up at 10:30 a.m. for an 11 a.m. start at the Margaretville Central School. Refreshments will follow at the American Legion Post 216 home. In case of inclement weather, services will be held inside Margaretville Central School at 11 a.m.
Franklin, Treadwell: On Monday, Ouleout Valley American Legion Post 1689 will coordinate and lead the Memorial Day parades and services in Franklin and Treadwell. Treadwell's parade will begin at 9 a.m., followed by a service at the Croton Cemetery. Franklin's parade will start at 11 a.m. and there will be a ceremony at the Ouleout Valley Cemetery.
Grand Gorge, Roxbury: The Ralph S. Ives Post 1785 and the Earl B. Dudley Post 686, Grand Gorge will hold Memorial Day parades in Roxbury at 9:30 a.m. and in Grand Gorge at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 30.
Hancock: Monday, May 30, American Legion Post 289 will hold services at the East Branch cemetery at 9 a.m. and in front of Hancock High School, at 11 a.m. Following the service, a lunch will be served at the Hancock American Legion Post.
Stamford: The Stamford Memorial Day Parade led by Post 1379 will be Monday, May 30, at 10 a.m. It will begin at 10:30 at the Sacred Heart Roman Catholic church. There will be a memorial service at Veterans Memorial Park following the parade.
Walton: Parade will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, May 30. There will be stops and ceremonies at the Veterans Memorial Park, at the WWII monument on Stockton Avenue and at the Civil War and Veterans monuments in the Walton Cemetery.
OTSEGO COUNTY
Cherry Valley: A Memorial Cruise-In for motorcycles and other vehicles will make a 60-mile loop from Cherry Valley to Burlington Flats, in honor of Army Cpl. Michael L. Mayne of Burlington Flats and other casualties. Mayne died in Balad, Iraq in Feb. 2009 at age 21. Registration at 9:00 a.m. Monday, ride begins at 10:30 a.m. at Dustin's Automotive, 25 Alden Street in Cherry Valley.
Edmeston: The Edmeston Memorial Day parade will start Monday at 11:00 a.m. Participants should line up at 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of South Street and Burdick Avenue. The parade will proceed to the Edmeston Central School, where the Wharton Valley American Legion Post #1311 will host a ceremony.
Hartwick: The Hartwick Memorial Day parade will begin at 9 a.m. Monday, hosted by the Hartwick Fire Department. It will be followed by an annual remembrance event led by Commander Bob Croft at the Hartwick Cemetery. Hartwick American Legion Post 1567 will have a Veteran’s Club Memorial Day Chicken Barbecue at 12 p.m., with take-out only, no on-site dining.
Laurens: The Laurens Memorial Day parade will begin at 10 a.m. Monday on Brook Street. Participants will line up at 9:30 a.m. and will march to the Laurens Cemetery for a ceremony led by Daniel Liddle. The ceremony will feature an address by Laurens Central School Superintendent William Dorritie and speeches and music by Laurens school students.
Oneonta: The Oneonta Memorial Day parade will start at 10 a.m. Monday with line up at 9 a.m. at Foothills, 24 Market Street. The parade will proceed up Main Street and continue to Neahwa Park, where a commemorative ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. All community groups and businesses are invited to join the parade.
Otsego County Board: The County Board of Representatives will have a ceremony honoring local Purple Heart medal recipients preceding their monthly meeting, June 1 at 9:30 a.m. in the County Office Building, 197 Main Street, Cooperstown. On May 25, the Board approved designating the county as a Purple Heart County.
Richfield Springs: The Richfield Springs Memorial Day parade begins at 10:30 a.m. Monday, ending at Memorial Park with a ceremony following the parade. At the service, American Legion Post 616 will be recognize Lt. Col. Paul Lent of Richfield , a Vietnam Veteran helicopter pilot and who died in 2016. In case of rain, the ceremony will be in the Richfield Springs Central School gym. Afterwards, the Sons of American Legion’s annual chicken barbeque will start at 12 p.m. at 13 Lake Street, and visitors are invited inside the Richfield Veterans Club to share stories and memorabilia.
Unadilla: Unadilla has planned a wreath-laying ceremony at the Veterans Monument on Main Street at 10:30 a.m. Monday, followed by a parade to the St. Matthew’s Church cemetery. Immediately following, there will be a second ceremony at Evergreen Hill cemetery, and a wreath will be dropped from the I-88 Access Road bridge in memory of those lost at sea.
SCHOHARIE COUNTY
Prattsville: The parade starts at 1 p.m. Monday, sponsored by American Legion Post 1327. The line up will be at 12:30 p.m. at the Sewer Plant Access Road, and ends at the town hall with a memorial service on the town green immediately afterwards. The Gilboa-Conesville Central School band will perform.
Richmondville: The annual Richmondville Days parade starts at 10 a.m. on Sat., June 4, with a program afterwards at Radez Elementary School and children’s activities throughout the day. Fireworks at 9 p.m.
Schoharie: The parade will start at 6 p.m. Thursday, with line up at 5 p.m. at Bridge Street, ending at the Schoharie Fire Department. A memorial service will follow the parade at the Old Stone Fort. There will be free food and drinks provided at the firehouse until 9 p.m.
Sharon Springs: There will be a Memorial Day chicken barbecue at Sharon Springs Central School Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
