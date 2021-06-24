New York State Police arrested a trio of Dutchess County residents earlier this month for allegedly joyriding a stolen golf court down a highway outside of Margaretville.
Davis A. McFarland, 34, and Matthew M. Davis, 37, both of Wappingers Falls, and Brian Davis, 34, of Beacon, were charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle after they were found riding in a golf cart taken from Hanah Resort Golf Club down state Highway 30 in the town of Middletown on June 21.
McFarland, the driver, was also charged with driving while intoxicated after standardized field sobriety tests indicated impairment, according to a media release.
All three were processed at the Margaretville barracks and issued appearance tickets to Middletown Town Court on July 13.
