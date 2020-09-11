A pair of Otsego County men allegedly involved in a spree of gas station burglaries along the Otsego and Delaware county border last spring pleaded not guilty Friday, Sept. 15, in Otsego County Court.
Bryan Ruple, who was 41 at the time and listed addresses in both Oneonta and Otego, was arrested April 27 and charged with second-degree assault and two counts each of third-degree robbery and third-degree attempted robbery for his alleged role in the robbery of four gas stations and burglaries at Losie’s Gun Shop in the town of Davenport and the Dollar Tree in the town of Oneonta.
Derrick Gray, then 41, of Laurens, was charged with third-degree robbery and third-degree attempted robberies in connection with the four gas station incidents.
The break-in at Losie’s Gun Shop occurred shortly before 1 a.m. Friday, April 24, according to New York State Police. Troopers were dispatched after a 911 caller reported hearing banging in the area. No guns were taken during the burglary.
Ruple and Gray were both charged in connection with a reported robbery at the Mirabito store on state Route 23 in the town of Oneonta, where the suspect reportedly said he had a gun and took an undisclosed amount of money around 2:30 a.m., and at a similar robbery at the Mirabito store in Otego at around 5:38 a.m.
Troopers responded at around 6:30 a.m. to a reported break-in at the Dollar Tree on state Route 23 in the town of Oneonta, where the store manager reportedly made the 911 call after arriving in the morning to start his shift and finding the glass of the front door shattered.
Oneonta Police charged Ruple with first-degree robbery at the Kwik-Fill Convenience Store at 65 Chestnut St. and first-degree attempted robbery at Taylor's Gas Station at 472 Main St. in Oneonta. Police Chief Douglas Brenner said a clerk received a small stab wound on his hand during the attempted robbery at the Kwik-Fill, and was treated then released from the hospital.
Ruple and Gray each were assigned $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond, according to Otsego County District Attorney John Muehl. No further court action has been set.
