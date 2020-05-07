Organizers of the Meredith Dairy Fest announced that this year’s festival was canceled in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
The 2020 festival would have been the fourth annual event since it was revived after a nearly decade-long hiatus, according to committee member Shirley Niebank.
“We had a whole bunch of stuff lined up,” Niebank said, including a petting zoo and booths and activities from several sponsors. “We thought we were going to have a fantastic year.”
The Dairy Fest is expected to resume June 13 and 14 next year.
Delaware County announced no new COVID-19 cases Thursday. The countywide total remains at 62, plus 12 cases that were transferred to the individuals’ primary counties of residence.
Two residents are hospitalized, four are deceased, seven are isolating at home and 49 have recovered, according to a media release. Eighteen residents remain under mandatory quarantine and none under precautionary quarantine.
Of the 927 tests conducted to date, 838 have produced negative results and 14 have results pending.
Otsego County has not released a COVID-19 case update since last Thursday. The county website reports 62 confirmed cases, 46 recoveries and four deaths.
Chenango County announced two new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the countywide total to 102. Of those, four are hospitalized, four are deceased and 79 have recovered. The county has conducted 1,024 tests to date.
Five individuals remain under precautionary quarantine and 37 under mandatory quarantine.
Schoharie County did not release a COVID-19 case update Thursday, but as of Tuesday reported 42 confirmed positive cases, plus the case of a nonresident who works at SUNY Cobleskill.
