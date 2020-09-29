The town of Meredith was among nine municipalities added to the list of those determined to be in moderate fiscal stress by the Office of the New York State Comptroller.
The final fiscal stress monitoring report for fiscal year 2019 was released Thursday, Sept. 24, updated to reflect municipalities, such as Meredith, with a Dec. 31 end to their fiscal years.
Fiscal stress scores reflect a municipality’s “ability to maintain budget solvency, with higher scores reflecting greater risk of stress” and provide a “baseline measurement of local governments’ ability to respond to the financial impact” of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the report.
“We expect that the fiscal landscape will continue to change in the months (and years) ahead, and we encourage local officials to closely monitor their financial condition in the current and future budget cycles,” the report read.
Meredith, with a score of 57.1 out of 100, was among 31 total municipalities found to be in moderate, significant or susceptible to fiscal stress, amounting to 2.2% of the 1,412 total local governments that filed their annual financial data in time to receive a score, according to the report.
Two phone calls to Meredith Town Supervisor Jim Ellis were not returned by press time Tuesday. A voicemail function was not available.
“The one thing all stressed local governments have in common in low fund balance, which reduces their capacity to deal with revenue shortfalls and expenditure overruns,” the report read.
A sharp decline in sales tax revenues, significant withholdings from state aid to local government and any existing fiscal stress, especially low fund balance, may impact components of a municipality’s fiscal stress scores.
Statewide, local sales tax collections, which accounted for 22% of total municipal revenue in 2019, declined 16.9% between March and August 2020, with an 8% decline in August alone, according to a Sept. 17 sales tax report.
The New York State Division of Budget’s First Quarterly Update for fiscal year 2021 estimates that sales tax revenues will decline by 21.7% in state fiscal year 2020-2021 and will not return to fiscal year 2019-2020 levels even by fiscal year 2023-2024.
Noting the state’s recent 20% withholding of certain aid payments to local governments, amounting to $1.9 billion through July. The New York State Division of Budget’s First Quarterly Update for fiscal year 2021 anticipates a total of $8 billion in local aid reductions through the end of fiscal year 2020-2021.
“In general, a local government that was struggling with any of the indicators in fiscal year 2019 is likely to be especially poorly positioned to face the extraordinary challenges of 2020,” the report read. “Whatever the future holds, it seems likely that the resulting local government fiscal challenges will last for years.”
The Comptroller’s Office reported that 170 municipalities did not file their financial documents in time for a fiscal stress score to be calculated for fiscal year 2019. Of those, 105 were added to the list after their fiscal year ended Dec. 31, including the towns of Davenport, Otselic, Oxford, Pharsalia, Springfield and Stamford and the city of Oneonta. The villages of Bainbridge, Delhi, Gilbertsville, Margaretville, Milford and Morris were already delinquent in their filings.
Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig acknowledged that the city was late in submitting its filings but said they were submitted Sept. 20. He attributed the delay to the coronavirus pandemic and city offices being understaffed.
“Like every municipality, we’re going to be financially hurt by COVID,” Herzig said, predicting a budget deficit as high as $1 million.
“We’re very fortunate to be left with very healthy reserves,” he continued. “We’ll have to curtail some spending, but we will remain strong coming out of this.”
Village of Morris Clerk Kirsten Ruling said officials are “working on” submitting the requisite documents.
New to the list of required documents is the value of village properties, including tractors, trucks, wells and other infrastructure, Ruling said.
“They were requested for the first few years, but this is the first year they’ve been required,” she said of the documents. “This is a very big ask of (the comptroller’s office).”
