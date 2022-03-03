Michigan native joins Daily Star as staff writer

The Daily Star welcomed a new reporter recently.
Mike Forster Rothbart, of Oneonta, joined the staff Jan. 31, and is assigned to cover Otsego and Schoharie counties. He is a native of Ann Arbor, Michigan.
In high school, he went on an expedition to the North Pole and wrote a series of articles about it for newspapers in Michigan. He graduated from Swarthmore College near Philadelphia with a degree in English education.
While he was attending college, he met his future wife, Amy, who was studying Russian studies at a nearby college. He said he taught for two years and "realized it wasn't what I wanted to do. I decided at some point after college my goal was to do interesting work and to do some good in the world."
Amy's career had them living in Kazakhstan and Ukraine several different times. In Kazakhstan, he worked for the Associated Press, he said. When they lived in Ukraine he received a Fulbright and wrote a book about Chernobyl. He said he has lived or traveled to 25 countries — mostly in Eastern Europe — to photograph for the AP. He said by the time his son turned 6 he had lived in eight different places and in three different countries. He and his family have lived in Oneonta for a little more than 12 years, after his wife was hired as a political science professor at Hartwick College. He worked at SUNY Oneonta and was a freelance photographer.
He sees reporting as a "chance to meet interesting people and hear their stories. Everybody has a story."
He is also a member of the city of Oneonta Environmental Board. While living in Wisconsin, he started a watershed creek board. The board cleaned up a creek and had bike paths put in along the banks.
“We are glad to welcome Mike to The Daily Star family,” Editor Denielle Cazzolla said. “With his reporting experience and photography skills, Mike has already shown to be a great addition to our newspaper.”
