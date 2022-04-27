The Middleburgh Central School District has launched a search for a new superintendent and seeks community input, according to a letter sent to local residents.
As a first step, the district is holding public forums, both in person and online, for staff, students, teachers, and the public “to share feedback about what the community and school is looking for in the next superintendent who will be leading the district in the 2022-23 school year,” the letter said.
Two in-person forums will be held April 28 in the school library media center, at 3:15 p.m. for staff and 6:00 pm for the public. Students had a chance to participate in a forum during the school day earlier this week. Two virtual forums are scheduled for Tuesday, May 3, at 3:15 p.m. for staff and 6:00 pm for the community. Register for the forums at tinyurl.com/yd85srwc
The district also invited residents to complete a short anonymous survey before May 6, at surveymonkey.com/r/Mburghsearch
Current superintendent Brian Dunn came to Middleburgh in March 2018; he is leaving this summer to become superintendent for the Pine Bush district in Orange County. Middleburgh intends to appoint an interim superintendent on July 1 “to help ensure a smooth transition while the search is conducted to find a permanent replacement,” according to the district website.
The Middleburgh Board of Education is working with the Capital Region BOCES central administration to conduct the confidential job search. Interviews are expected to start in June, with a new hire appointed by the fall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.