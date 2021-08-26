Middleburgh to mark 10 years since Irene flood

The village of Middleburgh will commemorate the 10 year anniversary of Hurricane Irene with a ceremony Saturday, Aug. 28.
The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. at the Timothy Murphy Park at 4260 State Route 30 in Middleburgh, and will feature speakers and a visit by the Middleburgh Fire Department that will have equipment there for kids to see, Tim Knight, commissioner of communications said. The fire department said in an email it will bring their new aerial tower, pumper tanker and high water SEFU/brush unit.
Knight said it won't be a long ceremony. He said Mayor Trish Bergan will open and close the ceremony, and former mayor Matthew Avitabile, former town supervisor Pat Castello and a representative from the Joshua Project will speak.
“They will look back at all of the work that was needed during the flood,” Knight said. “They will also talk about how we've recovered since that awful day.”
Knight said the village was “completely devastated,” when flood waters from Irene struck the village. “Main Street businesses and the high school were damaged, and residents and neighborhoods lost homes. Some were rebuilt, some were bought out by FEMA and knocked down.”
Bergan said: “I can't believe it's been 10 years. This ceremony will allow us to pause and reflect about the past and celebrate where we are now. Our village has come back stronger.”
Knight agreed, saying: “Main Street is the envy of Schoharie County. All of the businesses are filled.”
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
