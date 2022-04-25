The Historical Society of the Town of Middletown announced it has launched a new website with more articles, images and maps.
"It's 15 years old," Diane Galusha, president of the historical society, said. "It was time for a change. This will allow us to share more material about local history."
In addition to the age of the website, Galusha said they updated the website because they wanted to include all the research the organization has conducted over the past 15 years.
"Back in 2012 and 13 we identified all the Civil War soldiers from Middletown," she said. The new website lists their names, when and where they served, when they died and where they are buried. If there is a photograph of the person, it is also on the website, she said.
The society also completed an inventory of all of the one-room schoolhouses in the town in 2019, put up nine historical markers throughout the town, digitized the Catskill Mountain News newspaper from 1902 through 1973, completed a history of local farms and completed a cemetery inventory of the town, she said.
Galusha said the society seeks donations from people to clean headstones in cemeteries before Memorial Day, and said "cemeteries are a pretty big focus," of the group. "The capstone of that is our cemetery tour."
This year's tour is June 18, she said. "We have researched 90 people so far. It allows us to research homes and businesses as well," she said.
The new website includes a History Corner, with archived photos and historic maps, including the NYC taking maps for the Pepacton Reservoir as well as links to eight maps in other repositories including the Library of Congress, the release said. It also features all back issues of The Bridge, which is the HSM member newsletter that comes out three times a year.
The website also lists a calendar of events, news about the society, a features and Tin Horn sections with dozens of illustrated pieces focusing on interesting individuals and episodes in local history, the release said. The Communities section showcases the histories of each village and hamlet in Middletown and includes a new page on the neighboring Greene County town of Halcott.
"We also got a couple of requests from people that they wanted to be able to search the website," she said. The new website allows people to search for people and places.
The society is looking for a contractor to build its history center near its building on Cemetery Road in Margaretville. Drawings of the new building can be found on the website. Galusha said they have "contracted two dozen contractors, but they do not have a lot of time. They are so busy. First they were delayed because of COVID, then people moved into the area and want their house remodeled."
Galusha said the society was able to get a new floor put in its building and is looking forward to being able to use the building again this year. "We really haven't used it since the fall of 2019," she said.
The site was designed by Lisa Tait, owner of Silver Top Graphics of New Kingston, a media release said. The site can be found at Mtownhistory.org.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.