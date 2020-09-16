Middletown to mark bicentennial of historic school

Contributed | Barbara MosesEliza Sanford’s students at District No. 10, the Stone School House, posed for this photograph during the 1932-33 school year. Front, from left, Doris McMurray, Mildred Bellows, Edith Fairbairn and Catherine Bellows. Rear, from left, are Jeslyn Gregory, Donald Dickman, Kenneth Keeney, Virginia Bellows and Evelyn Fairbairn.