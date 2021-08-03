The Otsego County Fair opened with perfect weather and increased crowds Tuesday.
"Normally we don't have these crowds until after 5 or 6 o'clock," Otsego County Fair Manager Lisa Jones said. "It's great fair weather."
More than 100 people filled the grandstand to watch the harness racing competitions, "which went really well and there were no issues," Jones said.
People walked around the fair looking at animal, 4-H, grange and conservation exhibits while munching on traditional fair food including funnel cakes, ice cream and pizza.
One exhibit was Lillian and Megan Perrine's rabbits. Lillian was proudly holding her 4-month-old black otter Holland lop bunny, which had won grand champion and best of show during the morning competition, as she let friends pet it. She said her family breeds bunnies and was, "really excited that a bunny we homebred won."
She said the breed is, "very mellow and very family associated. They make you feel loved."
She said that even though she won grand champion, her bunny won't be going to the New York State Fair to compete as 4-H animal exhibits won't be shown there this year. Instead, she will be showing her bunnies at the New Jersey State Fair she said.
The dairy showring was busy Tuesday with 4-Hers showing their calves. Otsego County Dairy Princess Hannah Bonczkowski and Chenango County Dairy Princess Shelby Benjamin handed out ribbons. During one show, the four Cloverbuds who showed their calves were too young to earn awards, but they each received a bucket and new halter from the princesses.
The 4-H dairy judging continues Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The 4-H sheep, poultry and swine shows and the 4-H horse games will be held Wednesday.
The Grange Building was also a busy place Tuesday. Mary Frances Perricone provided the entertainment as people visited or looked at the displays local granges designed based on the theme "Historical Highlights." This year's grand prize booth winner was the Colonel Harper Grange of Harpersfield, Anna Ritchey said.
She said the three granges in Delaware County are now part of the Otsego County Grange as the state requires six subchapters per county. Colonel Harper Grange's exhibit was about the Rexmere Hotel in Stamford. It included a video about the building. Butternut Valley Grange placed second with a display on a turntable about the history of Butternuts. The grange is celebrating 75 years at the Otsego County Fair, which is also celebrating its 75th anniversary, she said.
Ritchey said the grange is sponsoring entertainment throughout the week, including the Butternut Valley Grange Entertainment at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Otsego School of Dance and Performing Arts at 5 p.m. Thursday, Party of Two at 4 p.m. Friday and Studio B Dancers of Sidney at 1 p.m. Saturday. They also have ice cream sandwiches, frozen bananas and water for sale, she said. Children can also make their own cornhole bags at the grange building.
The conservation area had a birds of prey exhibit with the Page Wildlife Center. There, children and adults alike could view owls and hawks up close as Cindy Page walked around the audience.
At the same time, the entertainment tent was also packed Tuesday afternoon as T.J. Hill performed a magic show. Malory Kovacs was chosen to go up on stage to help the magician with a trick involving Nerf balls.
"He was good," she said. "He made you laugh."
Malory said she has been coming to the Otsego County Fair with her mom Monica since she was 4 or 5.
"It's a great small community fair," Monica said. "We've been coming since 2012. Our kids were part of 4-H, but are not showing this year. In 2019 they showed a rooster for the first time and got first place. I personally like all of the animals. We're coming back tomorrow."
The fair will continue through Sunday, Aug. 8.
"We want everybody to come out and enjoy the fair," Otsego County Fair Board President Dwayne Jackson said.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
