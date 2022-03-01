Residents of the village of Milford are under an order to boil their drinking water before using.
According to a media release issued Tuesday morning, a loss of chlorine in the water system is the cause of the order, which is in effect until further notice.
Residents should bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for one minute and cool before using, or use bottled water certified for sale by the state Department of Health, the release said. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food.
Officials warned coliform bacteria are naturally present in the environment and are used as an indicator that potentially harmful microbes may be present. Harmful microbes in drinking water can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms and may pose a special health risk for infants, some elderly and people with severely compromised immune systems, the release said. Those with persistent symptoms should seek medical advice.
According to the release, fresh, chlorinated water is being pumped into the water system. The system will be flushed to reestablish chlorine throughout. Two days of satisfactory bacteria sample results will be obtained prior to lifting of the boil water order.
For more information, contact the village office at 607-286-7331.
