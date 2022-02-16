Milford man is part of nation's submarine service

A Milford man is serving aboard one of the world’s most advanced nuclear-powered submarines, according to a media release from the U.S. Navy.
Chief Petty Officer Joseph Hoppe joined the Navy 12 years ago and now serves aboard the USS New Mexico.
“I have family who served in the military,” Hoppe said in the release. “I looked up to them growing up and I knew at a young age that I wanted to join the military and have the same experiences.”
Hoppe attended Milford Central School and graduated in 2009. “I'm from a small town where we treat everyone like family,” Hoppe said. “The whole community comes together if someone needs help. It’s the same in submarines.”
Known as America’s “Apex Predators,” the Navy’s submarine force operates a large fleet of technically advanced vessels, the release said. The submarines are capable of conducting rapid defensive and offensive operations around the world.
“The Navy is vital to national security,” Hoppe said. “We are the front line. Submarines are the unseen aspect to that.”
With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through underwater fiber optic cables, Navy officials "continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy," the release said.
“Advancing to chief petty officer was a big milestone for me, but it wasn't just my accomplishment,” Hoppe said. “Throughout my career I’ve been supported and mentored by my family, my teachers from home, leaders I had in the Navy. They all taught me how to lead and have supported me in my career. Now I have the ability to mentor and lead the future of the Navy.
“Serving is a lifestyle at this point, I can take care of my family and serve my country,” Hoppe said.
