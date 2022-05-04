Milford Central School will soon have a new superintendent.
According to a media release from the school district, the Milford Board of Education appointed Kristen Shearer to the position during a May 3 meeting. Shearer will begin work on July 1.
Board of Education President Paul Singh said in the release that the board “is very excited to have Kristen Shearer as our next superintendent. She is a systems-minded leader who brings extensive experience supporting and resourcing programs. We believe she is the right leader at the right time to lead Milford to a new beginning.”
According to the release, Shearer has been an educator for 25 years. She currently serves as the director of special education and student services at Delaware Academy Central School in Delhi. She is a certified school counselor and school district leader.
Shearer earned her bachelor’s degree from SUNY Oneonta, master’s degrees from SUNY Oneonta and SUNY Cortland, and completed a fellowship in Education Policy at Columbia University’s Teachers’ College, the release said.
Shearer complimented Milford Central School District’s “commitment to high-quality education and experiences for all students” and expressed her excitement “to work with this board, the team of educators, students, families, and community members,” the release said.
