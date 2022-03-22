Milford 'penny war' raises nearly $1,500 for shelter

At times, it was hard to tell who was most excited Tuesday at the Superheroes in Ripped Jeans animal shelter in Oneonta: Piper, a bouncy 4-year-old pit bull-terrier mix, or the Milford eighth graders gathered in a circle around her.
Twenty-five students from Milford Center School toured the facility on March 22 at the conclusion of a school fundraiser. The school raised $1,466.79 to support the shelter during a one-week “penny war,” in which grades competed to collect the most pennies.
In January, the Milford eighth grade wanted to do a fundraiser, but had trouble choosing a project they wanted to do, students said. The penny war idea appealed to them because it involved the whole school, pre-kindergarten to 12th grade, pitting classes against each other but with a common goal, student Lexi Sutphin explained. There were a row of jugs in the school, one per class. Students could put pennies in their own jug to gain points, or put nickels, dimes and quarters in another class’s jug to make that team lose points. “The nice thing is you can subtract in the competition, but when you add it all up in the end, it’s more money,” she said.
“Who won? Third grade won, but kindergarten made the most money,” eighth grade adviser Heather Van Essendelft said. “Elementary always does well, because they have parents helping.” Van Essendelft proposed the penny war concept, and the eighth graders decided where they wanted to money to go.
Jared Moore, executive director of the shelter, showed groups of students around, explaining daily operations, and introducing animals. The shelter is in a 40-year-old house on Winney Hill Road, but the organization bought a larger 4,300-square-foot commercial space on Pony Farm Road last year, and plans to move in the fall — dependent on successful fundraising for renovations.
As Piper bounced at the end of a leash, Moore told the students that their donation will go directly to operational expenses. “I always say, it's to keep our lights on, to keep the heat on. To keep a roof over our heads at this point. Winter was hard. It was a very cold winter, and oil prices went through the roof. So there's a lot of unexpected costs on that end.” Food, medical supplies and veterinarians also are big expenses. There are only three staff members, with the bulk of work done by volunteers.
It costs $20,000 per month to run the shelter, he said, and was a difficult period for fundraising. “We weren't just asking for donations to keep the shelter afloat, but we also had our capital campaign for our new building. You're hitting your donors double-wise … it was a hard balancing act. But they've really come through for us.”
The organization is trying to raise $440,000 to remodel the new facility. The estimated construction costs doubled during the pandemic, Moore said.
At the end of the tour, the students gathered on the lawn while students Claire Smith and Dahlia Levinson presented Moore with a poster drawn to look like a giant check. “146,679. That’s a lot of pennies, I can’t even imagine,” Moore said.
“It took a long time to count, weeks and weeks,” Smith told him.
“We're not the superheroes. Our community’s the superheroes for supporting us here,” Moore said. “The community is the reason we're here.”
