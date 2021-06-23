A Milford woman has been arrested and charged with arson.
According to a media release from the Otsego County Sheriff's Department, Susan P. Raczkowski, 50, was charged on June 17 with two felony counts of fourth-degree arson and two misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Police said Raczkowski was arrested after an investigation into a structure fire on Evening Inn Road in the town of Milford. Members of the Milford Fire Department reportedly contacted police after their investigation determined the origin of a fire involving a wood shed was suspicious.
According to the release, the investigation revealed that Raczkowski "recklessly caused the wood shed and property within to burn and be destroyed." She was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Milford Court.
