Earth Fest will be held on Saturday, April 15, at Milford Central School, a media release announced.
The annual festival, organized by Otsego County Conservation Association, was held in person until 2020, when it was put on hold for the pandemic, OCCA Project Coordinator Anna Rutenbeck said.
Rutenbeck said the festival provides a unique opportunity for environmentally friendly businesses, individuals and community members to collaborate and share ideas.
According to a media release, drive-through, drop-off recycling will be held as a separate event, from 12 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, at Brewery Ommegang. For more information on registration and recycling, visit www.occainfo.org/dtdo/.
Rutenbeck said there will be a wide variety of programming, vendors, workshops, local food highlights and children’s activities, including a collaborative mural and coloring contest. There will be something for the whole family to enjoy, she said.
OCCA opted not to hold the festival on Earth Day so individuals can celebrate in their own ways, Rutenbeck said. Nevertheless, the event will allow vendors to share ideas with the community.
Otsego Land Trust, in collaboration with OCCA, is planning the kids’ area, a subsection of Earth Fest, Program Development and Communications Manager Cherise Tolbert said. Rutenbeck said this is the first year the subsection will be featured.
Tolbert said the theme of this year’s Earth Fest is “sustainability,” and there will be a “touch and feel” exhibit. Organizations will display nature-related items, such as mushrooms and turtle shells, that people will be able to handle and learn about, she said. Local artists Karen Craig and Kelsey Dakota will offer two separate interactive art activities for children.
Wildland Protector Charley Koop will be “roaming the crowd” with a falcon on his shoulder, and may bring some other animals, Tolbert said.
Educational programs will include bee-keeping and sheep-to-wool. Tolbert said there will be a “giant bird’s nest” children will be able to crawl in while learning about the importance of birds.
Tolbert hopes children walk away from the event with a real connection to nature. She hopes they start to protect their land in the future, she said.
More information about the festival can be found on OCCA’s website, www.occainfo.org/earth-festival/. Further questions can be directed to Rutenbeck by phone, 607-547-4488, or by email, coordinator@occainfo.org.
