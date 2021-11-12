Dozens of veterans, their families and Oneonta residents attended the Veterans Day ceremony Thursday at the monument at Neahwa Park, Nov. 11.
American Legion Post 259 - Oneonta, the Sons of the American Legion and the VFW Post 1206 held the joint ceremony.
Terry Harkenreader, commander of Post 259 talked about the sacrifices veterans made while serving their country. He talked about Ralph Puckett Jr., a West Point graduate who served in the Army during the Korean Conflict. During a battle, he and his unit took heavy machine gun fire and he was wounded. He told his unit to leave him behind, but they didn’t and they were able to keep the Chinese Army from advancing. Puckett served in the military until 1971, and received the Medal of Honor from President Joe Biden in May, he said.
Harkenreader also talked about other notable people who served in the U.S. military, including Jackie Robinson, Harriet Tubman and Frederick Smith, founder of FedEx.
“Whether they contributed to society as a CEO or a cultural icon, they all served in the military and had the potential to watch their best friends die beside them,” Harkenreader said. “Even veterans who did not see combat were willing to die for our country and should be recognized for their service.”
He encouraged veterans to perform “Buddy Checks” on fellow veterans who may be struggling with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder or depression and encouraged everyone in attendance to memorize the Veterans Crisis Line, 1-800-273-8255 ext. 1.
Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig said he was honored to participate in the ceremony one last time as mayor, and said he would continue to attend the ceremonies in the future. He thanked the veterans who attended the ceremony.
“You served,” he said. “I did not, but I, my family and the community have all benefited from your service.”
He also talked about the movie, “It’s a Wonderful Life” and how an angel came to show George Bailey what the world would have looked like if he hadn’t been born.
“What would the world look like if you hadn’t served?” he asked. “It would be a dark and frightening place. That’s something we should think about more than one day a year.”
Following the ceremony, a luncheon was held at the Legion post.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221.
