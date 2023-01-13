Assemblyman Brian Miller, R-New Hartford announced Friday that he was reappointed by Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay to serve as vice chair of the Steering Committee for the Assembly Republican Committee. In the position, Miller will help direct the legislative policy agenda for the conference, according to a media release.
Miller represents the 122nd Assembly District.
“I am thankful to Leader Barclay for entrusting me with the leadership position of vice chair of the Steering Committee. I am eager to help shape a vision for New Yorkers and our conference that is focused on the needs of families and communities,” Miller said. “Through enhancing public safety, reviving a thriving economy and building affordable and vibrant communities, we can better the lives of all New Yorkers.”
Miller was also reappointed as ranking Republican on the Committee on Real Property Taxation, and to serve on the committees on Agriculture, Consumer Affairs, Higher Education and Transport.
“I’m happy to appoint Brian as the ranking minority member on the Assembly Real Property Committee and to the committees on Agriculture, Consumer Affairs, Higher Education and Transportation,” Barclay said. “Since coming to Albany, Brian has been a voice of reason and a hardworking representative for the people of his district. I know he’ll continue to be an important member of our Conference, and his experience will help drive our agenda in 2023.”
